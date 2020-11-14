Children’s Day 2020: Quotes by Famous Personalities

Children might be mischievous but they are the hope of the future and India’s first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru believed this. He was very fond of children, as he said, "I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children.” Children are the reflection of our society as they show the thought and mentality of society. They are the purest soul and take the shape the way we nurture them. Many famous personalities have believed the same.

On this children's day, we have enlisted some quotes by the Nehru Ji and other leaders on how is it important to nurture children with love and care.

1. Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow – Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru

2. Children do not think of differences amongst themselves – Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru

3. The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country – Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru

4. Children are living beings – more living than grown-up people who have built shells of habit around themselves. Therefore it is absolutely necessary for their mental health and development that they should not have mere schools for their lessons, but a world whose guiding spirit is personal love – Rabindranath Tagore

5. Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow – Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

6. Every child is a born optimist; he dreams golden dreams. In youth he becomes still more optimistic. It is hard for a young man to believe that there is such a thing as death, such a thing as defeat or degradation. Old age comes, and life is a mass of ruins. Dreams have vanished into the air, and the man becomes a pessimist – Swami Vivekanand

7. Children are like wet cement. Whatever falls on them makes an impression – Dr Haim Ginott

8. A child miseducated is a child lost – Dr Haim Ginott

9. There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children – Nelson Mandela

10. While we try to teach our children all about life, Our children teach us what life is all about – Angela Schwindt