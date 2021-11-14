Children’s Day 2021: From Masoom to Salaam Bombay and I Am Kalam, 5 Hindi Movies You Must Watch

Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 in India, in honour of the birthday of our first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. It is the day in which issues such as the rights of children are highlighted. There are many Hindi-language films that depict the various facets of childhood. Like last year, this year too there will be no Children’s Day celebration in most of the schools as they have not been opened yet owing to COVID-19 pandemic. But you can arrange a small celebration for your children by watching these 5 Hindi films.

MASOOM (1983)

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Masoom film deals with the issues faced by adopted children born out of wedlock. Young Rahul (Jugal Hansraj) is accepted into the family of DK (Naseeruddin Shah) and Indu (Shabana Azmi) after his mother Bhavana’s (Supriya Pathak) death. Soon, Rahul becomes a point of contention in the family and is sent to a boarding school. He eventually discovers the identity of his biological father.

SALAAM BOMBAY (1988)

This Mira Nair film won two National Film Awards; including one for the film’s child star Shafiq Syed. The Oscar-nominated film showcases the effects of poverty, the life of slum children living in Mumbai and the harsh reality of sex trafficking, prostitution, thievery and drug addiction in the city. The film also stars Raghuvir Yadav, Nana Patekar and Anjana Kanwar among others.

I AM KALAM (2010)

Child actor Harsh Mayar secured a National Film Award for his performance in this Nila Madhab Panda film. Mayar plays Chhotu, a poor boy who changes his name to Kalam, being inspired by the late Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India, and plans to meet him.

STANLEY KA DABBA (2011)

Directed by Amol Gupte, this successful comedy-drama is about a boy who eats the food of his classmates but never brings his own lunch to school. To make matters worse, a Hindi teacher at the school, Mr “Khadoos” Verma, also has a habit of gorging on others’ food and targets his students’ lunches.

CHILLAR PARTY (2011)

The heart-warming Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl-directed film is about a group of children of a residential complex and their friendship with a homeless boy named Fatka, and his pet dog Bhidu. It received the Best Children’s Film prize at the 2011 National Film Awards.

