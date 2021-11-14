Children's Day 2021: Here’s Why Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday Celebrated as Bal Diwas

Across the country, November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day also known as Bal Diwas, to pay tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Born in 1889, he was fondly called Chacha Nehru. He was well recognized and appreciated for his affection towards children. In a bid to make indigenous cinema exclusively for children and to promote every child right to entertainment, Nehru established Children’s Film Society India in 1995.

Besides his love for children, the day is also celebrated on his birth anniversary to honour him for his contribution towards building the nation.

Children’s Day: History, Significance and Celebrations

Until 1956, the Children’s Day celebration across the country was observed as ‘Universal Children’s Day’ on November 20, the same day with the United Nations but after Nehru’s demise in 1964, the celebrations moved to the date of his birth anniversary owing to his fondness for children and to commemorate him.

The United Nations Universal Children’s Day is still celebrated worldwide on November 20 every year. It is basically celebrated to promote togetherness, peace and awareness among kids.

Nehru was a strong advocate of children’s education and he truly believed that if every child and youngster in the country is provided with the right education, then they can make India progress. Nehru once said that the way we will bring up our children, that will decide the future of the country.

He was key in the establishment of pioneer institutions across the country including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) and the National Institutes of Technology (NIT).

As Nehru is also dearest among kids, the day is celebrated with full enthusiasm in all schools with various events and special activities for children.

Events like dance performances, essay writing competitions, singing performances are organised to celebrate the day.

Across the country, various educational and motivational programmes are also conducted by NGOs, government organisations to advocate for child rights.

