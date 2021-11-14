Children's Day 2021: Make Bal Diwas Special For Your Kids With These Unique Ideas

Children’s Day celebrated on November 14 is one of the best occasions to make every child feel special. We all must have experienced the joy of this day as kids. It is a day that needs to be planned in a way that it creates a memorable childhood experience for the little ones. Owing to pandemic, it has been extremely challenging for them being home-ridden with social distancing. So if parents are wondering how to make it up to kids this year on Children’s Day, look no further for the tips.

As India celebrates Chacha Nehru’s birthday today as the Children’s Day, let’s find out ways to make this Bal Diwas special for your kids:

SURPRISE GIFT

Surprises are a great way to get kids excited and jump with joy. Place a gift with Happy Children’s Day note under your child’s pillow while he/she is fast asleep, and wait to see the face light up with happiness. It could be storybooks, or sketchbook, chocolates or anything that you think your child would be glad to find.

SLEEPOVER

Surprise your kid by arranging a sleepover with his/her best friend. Get your kid’s best friend’s parents included in your plan. Take permission from them to have the child come and spend time with your kid.

PLANT A SAPLING

How about making this children’s day different for your kid by showing some concern towards the environment. Plant a sapling, or engage in some gardening, let the child get his/her clothes muddied and have your kid grow close to nature in this way. You could also visit a nursery with your child.

HELP THE NEEDY

Take your kid to visit the specially-abled children’s home and hand over goodies to the underprivileged. It would be a great way to inculcate generosity, and drill a sense of humility and gratitude.

PLAN A CREATIVE ACTIVITY TOGETHER

Spend some time this Children’s Day with your kid doing that which you have not been able to do due to your hectic schedule. Paint or make a DIY craft work or engage in some baking with your kid. Let the spontaneity be the theme of the day. Allow your kid to just be, jump or play around.

