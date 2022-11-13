Children's Day 2022: Speech Ideas for Teachers, Students on Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary

CHILDREN’S DAY 2022: Children’s day in India is celebrated with a lot of fanfare on November 14 every year. The special day marks the birth anniversary of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister post-independence. Schools and other educational institutions celebrate this day with special programs, lunches, and gifts. The day, to honour children and their incomparable energy and enthusiasm, is also observed with several speeches.

Whether you’re a new parent trying to figure out the best speech idea for your child or a teacher looking for some inspiration, here are a few Children’s day topics that are perfect to be remembered.

Children’s Day and Chacha Nehru

While Jawaharlal Nehru was also endearingly nicknamed ‘Chacha Nehru’, not many know the details or significance behind it. The former prime minister is said to have a soft spot for children and be a champion of children’s learning— regardless of societal differences. Due to his continued efforts toward child literacy, he was nicknamed ‘Chacha Nehru’ and is still known by the same. This is the perfect topic to induce interest in Children’s Day speeches, speckled with bits of history.

Children are the future of the world

From being future doctors, engineers, and astronauts—there is nothing that a child cannot grow up to be. A speech topic such as this, will not only create confidence and vigour in a young child’s mind but will also tell them that there’s nothing wrong with dreaming big and having high ambitions.

What role do children play in society?

Albeit a slightly more advanced topic, ‘What role do children play in society will not only force your child to think more about their roles and responsibilities in life but will also encourage open conversation. Letting your child speak on this topic will also help you know more about what they think about their daily lives and what they hope to achieve in the future as responsible members of society. As they say: “The children of today, are the future of tomorrow.”

Children’s Day significance

While November 14 is celebrated every year, there still might be many who are not familiar with our country’s culture and the significance of the day. Include information such as Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday and the role he had to play to make this day into a special occasion. Also, include why this day should be celebrated responsibly every year.

