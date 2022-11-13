Children's Day 2022: Why is it Celebrated on Jawaharlal Nehru's Birthday?

CHILDREN’S DAY 2022: Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister. He was referred to as ‘Chacha Nehru’ by the children, who, he loved dearly. He believed that children are the core foundation of any society, so they should be nurtured in a suitable environment.

Children’s Day or ‘Bal Divas’ is celebrated to raise awareness on such a delicate subject and encourage their well-being and education.

Why is Children’s Day celebrated on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru?

Before the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, India also celebrated Children’s Day, like many other countries, on November 20th, declared by the United Nations. However, when Jawaharlal Nehru passed away in 1964, India moved Children’s day from November 20 to November 14.

He was really fond of children and, in many of his speeches, said, “the children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the country’s future.”

Since that time, India celebrates Children’s day with enormous joy and love in schools and educational institutes. On this occasion, various activities are organised for children, like cultural events, drawing, elocution competitions, and many more.

Children’s Day: Significance

Jawaharlal Nehru was a gentle, kind, and affectionate person. And this was the biggest reason the children addressed him as ‘Chacha Nehru’. Jawaharlal Nehru has worked a lot toward the development and well-being of children throughout his life. He strongly advocated that a country will flourish only when there will be the prosperity of children.

Children’s Day signifies that every child deserves equal rights to healthcare, education, and sanitation, irrespective of their caste, creed, or financial position.

