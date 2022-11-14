Children’s Day Special: Check Out These Five Delicious Recipes to Cook for Your Little Ones

With Children’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to do something special for your child. And to make this day absolutely special for them, you can try many things, such as taking them to their favourite park, buying them toys, or, most importantly, cooking their favourite dish. Invite your kid’s friends over and try new recipes that they sure will love. To help you with what to cook, we have curated a list of five new and delicious recipes. So, let’s get started!

Egg and Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

Children love sandwiches, and to add more flavour fill it with a slice of cheese too. This recipe is mainly made of egg and cheddar cheese.

How to make it?

Take a cupcake tray and grease it well.

Now, break the egg into mould and dust it with salt and pepper.

Preheat the oven for at least 15 minutes and then put the tray in it.

Let it bake for 5-6 minutes, and when you see the egg is done, pull it out and cut it into medium-sized pieces.

Then add the ham and choose to mix and heat it in the microwave for a few minutes, allowing the cheese to melt.

Now put it on toast and serve it with basil and mustard.

Fruit Trifle Recipe

The best way to feed your children fruits is by cooking them into dishes. And this fruit trifle recipe is absolutely delicious, and they will love them.

How to make it?

Following the instructions given in the packet, make the jelly and custard.

Take a flat bowl and layer the sponge cake with custard, bourbon biscuits, stewed fruits, and jelly.

Now repeat this layering process until the bowl fills.

Keep it in the refrigerator to let it set.

Uttapam Pizza

On this children’s day, try cooking an uttapam pizza which your kids could never say no to.

How to make it?

Take a pan and heat a tablespoon of olive oil in it. Then add chopped onions and saute it for a few seconds. Later, add all the remaining vegetables. Fry for two minutes, then adds salt, black pepper, chilli flakes and oregano.

Now pour a ladle of dosa mixture and spread it thick like uttapam—cover and cook for two minutes. Turn off the flame.

Now flip and spread pizza sauce, vegetables, cheese, oregano and chilli flakes on the uttapam.

Then spread olive oil and cover over low heat for 2 minutes.

After 2 minutes, check it and stir over a frying pan until cooked properly. Cook for another minute, then serve.

Banana-Bran Muffins with Chocolate Chips and Walnuts

This banana-bran muffin with chocolate chips and walnuts is an excellent dish to cook and serve your kids on this special occasion.

How to make it?

Mix the eggs and brown sugar in a bowl until it becomes smooth.

Add mashed bananas, buttermilk, whole wheat flour, baking powder, wheat bran, cinnamon powder, baking soda, all-purpose flour, salt, oil and vanilla extract. Mix together the dry ingredients with the wet ones.

Now add chocolate chips to the mixture.

Put the batter into a muffin pan and top it with walnuts.

Bake for 15-25 minutes till it turns golden brown on top.

Let it cool down, and then serve.

Almond Choco Muffin

Another chocolate muffin that you can cook for your children is the Almond choco muffin. It’s healthy and tasty both at the same time. And it’s a special recipe from Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

How to make it?

Add sugar and eggs in a bowl and mix it well using a hand mixer till it becomes frothy. Add the refined flour and cocoa powder in it, and then add ground almonds. Mix them well.

Then add melted butter and mix. Preheat your oven to 180°C.

Pour down the batter into the muffin dins to half full and sprinkle chopped almonds on top.

Bake for around 20-25 minutes and then serve hot.

