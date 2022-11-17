Children’s Day: Ways To Take Care Of Your Child’s Mental Health

November 14 was celebrated as Children’s Day in India. The purpose of this day is to highlight how important it is to educate children. Moreover, promote awareness of their rights and welfare. In today’s era, being cautious about mental health has become a necessity. Children are the future of our country, overlooking their mental health issues is not only detrimental to them, but to the nation too. Most people are ignorant about mental health issues as they do not take them seriously. This, as a result, can have a long-lasting impact on their children. If you witness something off in your child, here are things you should do:

Show your child that you are there for them

Reprimanding your children for everything will make them feel like they cannot talk to you about things openly. It is crucial that you be attentive and responsive to your child’s signals. Also, be supportive and sensitive to their needs. Let your child know that you accept them as an individual instead of criticizing them. Doing so will ensure better development of emotional regulation, social skills, and mental health outcomes in your children.

Know when they need a break

Juggling between school, coaching, and exams among other things can be exhausting. Moreover, it can take a toll on your child’s mental health. Know when your child needs a break and encourage them to do something they enjoy doing.

Digital detox

Children are constantly on their phones scrolling through their Instagram feed. The kind of things that your children watch online has a huge impact on their well-being and mental health. It is crucial for you to give your child a break from social media. To make them feel like it isn’t a punishment, go on a digital detox with them. You can also plan a trip with them with the ‘no-phones’ rule.

