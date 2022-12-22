Chilli Garlic Tofu: How To Make This Protein-Rich Dish For Breakfast At Home

It is often said that your diet defines your health. And breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. So, we have just the right recipe to make your diet tasty as well as healthy. Rich in protein, this dish will satiate your food cravings like no other dish.

Yes, you read that right. Protein-rich Chilli Garlic Tofu is among the healthiest options to have for breakfast. Read on to know about Chilli Garlic Tofu’s ingredients and recipe to easily make it at home.

Chili Garlic Tofu Ingredients:

2 cups of tofu cubes

1 diced capsicum

1 chopped onion

Cooking oil – as required

1 teaspoon of ginger garlic paste

1 tablespoon of ground coriander

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

¼ teaspoon of black pepper powder

½ tablespoon of vinegar

1 teaspoon of maida

1 teaspoon of soya sauce

1 tablespoon of tomato ketchup

2 teaspoons of corn flour

1 tablespoon of grated ginger

Salt – as per taste

Chilli Garlic Tofu Recipe:

First, add cornflour and tofu cubes to a bowl. Then add some salt to them and mix them well. Pour some water into the mixture to prepare the batter. Once done, add some tofu cubes to the mixture and keep them immersed for around 2 minutes. Put some oil in a pan and let it heat over a medium flame. Now, take out the tofu from the batter and add them to the oil pan to deep fry them.

Take a bowl, mix the tomato sauce, vinegar, soy sauce, and chilli sauce together and set it aside. Now, add chopped garlic, capsicum and onion to the heated pan until they turn translucent. Once done, add the mixture made from tomato sauce, vinegar, soy sauce, and chilli sauce to the pan.

Cook the mixture for 1 to 2 minutes. Bring the mixture to a boil while stirring in 2 to 3 tablespoons of cornstarch and water. Add the fried tofu to the mixture and heat them for 3 to 4 minutes. And season the dish with black pepper. Lastly, add coriander leaves for garnishing the dish. Voila! Your tasty and healthy Chilli Garlic Tofu is ready to be served.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here