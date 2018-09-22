English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Goes the Vegan Way at the Plant-based Festival VegFest
The "Pop Plant-Based Festival" will have a plant-based food market with vendors from 100 vegan brands ranging from food and fashion to health.
Beijing Vegfest (ANI)
Loading...
Beijing: Around 10,000 people are expected to take part in a "Plant-Based Festival" in Beijing this weekend as many people in China are pursuing healthy, eco-friendly and trendy lifestyles and has prompted especially the younger generation, to go vegan.
Featuring a plant-based food fair, outdoor fitness activities and live music, the event aims to reflect the growing popularity of veganism in China and to offer an alternative way to celebrate the holidays in a healthy way, according to the organisers.
On Saturday and Sunday, the "Pop Plant-Based Festival" will have a plant-based food market in the morning, with vendors from 100 vegan brands ranging from food and fashion to health, reports Xinhua news agency.
In the afternoon, the country's top fitness coaches and world-class vegan athletes will provide training sessions in everything from yoga to "insanity workouts" during an outdoor "FitFest."
After the sweaty workout, a large party called Rock Moon Night, inspired by London's famous "Vegan Nights" events - is to be hosted by acclaimed live DJs.
"Our main objective is to provide a fun, entertaining and fulfilling experience for festival attendees so that they can learn about plant-based food and fitness in a friendly and supportive environment," Jack Kleinman, co-organiser of the event, told Xinhua.
In recent years, veganism has seen rapid growth in China and throughout the world, as mounting evidence and research shows the negative impact of meat consumption on human health.
Kleinman hopes that the event will serve as a significant platform for promoting plant-based
According to the organisers, the event will also be held nationwide at later dates in cities including Shanghai, Chengdu and Shenzhen.
Featuring a plant-based food fair, outdoor fitness activities and live music, the event aims to reflect the growing popularity of veganism in China and to offer an alternative way to celebrate the holidays in a healthy way, according to the organisers.
On Saturday and Sunday, the "Pop Plant-Based Festival" will have a plant-based food market in the morning, with vendors from 100 vegan brands ranging from food and fashion to health, reports Xinhua news agency.
In the afternoon, the country's top fitness coaches and world-class vegan athletes will provide training sessions in everything from yoga to "insanity workouts" during an outdoor "FitFest."
After the sweaty workout, a large party called Rock Moon Night, inspired by London's famous "Vegan Nights" events - is to be hosted by acclaimed live DJs.
"Our main objective is to provide a fun, entertaining and fulfilling experience for festival attendees so that they can learn about plant-based food and fitness in a friendly and supportive environment," Jack Kleinman, co-organiser of the event, told Xinhua.
In recent years, veganism has seen rapid growth in China and throughout the world, as mounting evidence and research shows the negative impact of meat consumption on human health.
Kleinman hopes that the event will serve as a significant platform for promoting plant-based
According to the organisers, the event will also be held nationwide at later dates in cities including Shanghai, Chengdu and Shenzhen.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Welcome back': Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United for First Time Since Brain Operation
- Manisha Koirala Post Cancer: It Is Perfectly Fine to Prioritise Yourself
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Earns Rs 6.76 Crore
- Huawei Trolls Apple By Distributing Power Banks to People Queuing Up to Buy iPhones
- Amazon Echo Auto Wants to Put Alexa in Your Car
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...