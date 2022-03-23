Chinese Food? Try This Recipe For Lip-Smacking Chicken Schezwan at Home

If you enjoy spicy Chinese cuisine, chicken schezwan is the perfect dish for dinner! You can try our quick and easy chicken schezwan dish at home. All you need for this dish is boneless chicken coated in cornflour and five-spice powder. The chicken is then stir-fried and cooked with chilies, ginger, garlic, onion, and a freshly made schezwan sauce.

Chicken stock, sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, and five-spice powder are used to make the sauce. This recipe also calls for Chinese rum/wine, but you may leave it out if you choose.

What are the ingredients required:

1/2 kg boneless chicken breast

4 tablespoon cornflour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dry spice powder

Oil

7-8 dry red chilies

2 teaspoon garlic (finely chopped)

2 teaspoon ginger (finely chopped )

Chopped Spring onions

For Sauce:

100 ml Chicken Stock

2 teaspoon Sugar

1 tablespoon soya sauce

1/2 teaspoon sesame Oil

1 teaspoon Vinegar

1 teaspoon Chinese Wine/Rum

1/4 teaspoon five-spice powder

1/4 teaspoon Black Pepper Powder

2 teaspoon of cornflour mixed in water

How to make Schezwan Chicken

First of all, coat the chicken in cornflour, salt, and five-spice powder. Brush off the extra spice. Then, stir-fry the chicken until it gets lightly coloured. After frying, take the chicken out of the pan.

Now put all the other spices in the oil. Add chili, garlic, and ginger also.

After cooking well for 30 seconds add onions and all the sauce ingredients. When it comes to a boil, put the chicken back in the pan and heat through.

Your schezwan chicken is ready. Relish it with fried rice or chow mein.

