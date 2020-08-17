Chingam 1 WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Quotes to Share With Your Friends

This year Malayalam New Year known as Puthuvarsham is celebrated on August 17. This day is marked on the first day of the Chingam month. This is the 1196th Malayalam Kollavarsham. The Chingam month mostly falls during August or September.

Chingam is the first month of the Malayalam calendar. There are a total of 12 months in the calendar including Kanni, Thulam, Vrishchikam, Dhanu, Makaram, Kumbham, Meenam, Medam, Edavam, Midhunam and Karkidakam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion. Taking to Twitter, he said, “As the month of Chingam commences, my greetings to everyone, especially my Malayali sisters and brothers. I pray that the coming year brings with it success, good health and prosperity for all.”

As the month of Chingam commences, my greetings to everyone, especially my Malayali sisters and brothers. I pray that the coming year brings with it success, good health and prosperity for all. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020

To wish your loved ones on the occasion of Chingam 1 2020, here are a few messages that you can send them over WhatsApp or SMS:

- May this New Year usher in a new dawn, new hope, peace, joy and happiness. Happy Chingam 1 2020

- A very Happy Malayalam New Year to you and your loved ones.

- This Malayalam New Year, let us hope for a bright, peaceful and healthy future.

- Here's extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the first and joyous day of New Year 2020.

- On the joyous occasion of Malayalam New Year, here's praying that Unni Krishnan blesses you with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity.

- Hope this New Year, ushers in hope, a renewed confidence and the will power to fight all odds and emerge as a winner. Here's extending my warm greetings to you and your loved ones.

- Happy Malayalam New Year 2020 to you and your family!

- The Malayalam new year Chingam 1 is here. It is the time to celebrate a new beginning. Wishing you the greetings of the colourful and auspicious day.