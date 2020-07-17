Take the pledge to vote

Chiranjeevi, Eesha Rebba And Kartikeya Urge People Not to Forget the Mask

Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi, Eesha Rebba and Kartikeya are the recent ones to take to social media to spread awareness about wearing a mask.

News18.com

July 17, 2020
Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi, Eesha Rebba and Kartikeya are the recent ones to take to social media to spread awareness about wearing a mask. The two videos featuring Kartikeya and Rebba with Chiranjeevi shows the former actors almost stepping out without a mask where the latter steps in and hands it over to them.

In the first video, Kartikeya is shown twirling his moustache when Chiranjeevi steps in and hands him a moustache-print mask.

In the second video, Chiranjeevi appears when Eesha is applying lipstick and hands over a mask to her and shows how to wear it. He pleads the viewers to wear a mask by the end of the video and says that every person can do their bit to break the chain of transmission.

This is not the first time celebs have joined hands to spread awareness about the pandemic. Earlier, Chiranjeevi was seen featuring in a home-made short film 'Family' which emphasised on the importance of staying at home to contain the spread of the virus. The film also starred actor Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Alia Bhat.

Loading