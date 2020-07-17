Chiranjeevi, Eesha Rebba And Kartikeya Urge People Not to Forget the Mask

Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi, Eesha Rebba and Kartikeya are the recent ones to take to social media to spread awareness about wearing a mask. The two videos featuring Kartikeya and Rebba with Chiranjeevi shows the former actors almost stepping out without a mask where the latter steps in and hands it over to them.

In the first video, Kartikeya is shown twirling his moustache when Chiranjeevi steps in and hands him a moustache-print mask.

@WHO Chief @DrTedros on Covid 19,13th July -"It’s going to get worse & worse.Every single person can do their bit to break chains of transmission & end collective suffering".అందుకే,మాస్క్ తప్పనిసరిగా ధరించండి.మిమ్మల్ని మీరు కాపాడుకోండి.మీ కుటుంబాన్ని, దేశాన్ని కాపాడండి. Please! pic.twitter.com/vOTwX3UZPk — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 16, 2020

In the second video, Chiranjeevi appears when Eesha is applying lipstick and hands over a mask to her and shows how to wear it. He pleads the viewers to wear a mask by the end of the video and says that every person can do their bit to break the chain of transmission.

This is not the first time celebs have joined hands to spread awareness about the pandemic. Earlier, Chiranjeevi was seen featuring in a home-made short film 'Family' which emphasised on the importance of staying at home to contain the spread of the virus. The film also starred actor Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Alia Bhat.