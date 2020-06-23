Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Lifestyle
Chiranjeevi's Son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev: Happy to Be the First to Start Shoot in Our Industry

Actor Kalyaan Dhev has started shooting for the final schedule of his upcoming film 'Super Machi'. The film also stars Rhea Chakraborty.

IANS

Updated:June 23, 2020, 7:21 PM IST
Actor and superstar Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev has started shooting for the final schedule of his upcoming film Super Machi and said that he is happy to be first from the industry to start shooting.

Kalyaan took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a gamut of photographs from the shoot location.

On the first image, he wrote: "Started shoot today! Last schedule of #Supermachi."

He then shared a picture of a monitor and mentioned: "Taking all necessary precautions."

Kalyaan then shared a picture of himself standing in front of the camera and taking off his mask to shoot and said: "Feels great to be back at work. #Stayingpositive #supermachi".

In the last image, he expressed his excitement: "Happy to be the first ones to start shoot in our industry."

Super Machi is reportedly a romantic film directed By Puli Vasu and also stars Rachita Ram and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Loading