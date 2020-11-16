Chitragupta Puja 2020: Know Why This Day is Celebrated on Occasion of Bhai Dooj

Chitragupta Puja is performed two days after the celebration of Diwali on Kartik Amavasya. Also known as Bhai Dooj, Yama Dwitiya or Chitragupta Puja is marked on the second day or dooj tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. As per Hindu mythological scriptures, Chitragupta Maharaj maintains a detailed record of all the doings of humans. The accountant of the gods keeps a statement of the sins and virtues of every human being and delivers justice accordingly. Kayastha caste or the merchant class worship their chief deity, Lord Chitragupta today as this day also marks their New Year. On Bhai Dooj, prayers are offered to a new pen symbolic of Lord Chitragupta on Kartik Shukla Dwitiya.

Chitragupta Puja 2020: Date and Puja Muhurat

This year, on November 16, the Kartik Shukla Dwitiya starts 07:06 am onwards. It will end on November 17 at 03:56 am. Some people also worship Lord Chitragupta on November 16. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will start at 06:45 pm and end at 02:37 am. The Vijay Muhurta will start from 01:53 PM and conclude at 02:36 PM. On the same day, Abhijit Muhurta will begin at 11:44 am and stay until 12:27 pm.

Chitragupta Puja 2020: Significance and Puja Vidhi

As per Hindu mythology and panchang, the decision of heaven or hell for the humans lies with Lord Chitragupta. Depending on their deeds, Chitragupta serves justice after a person's death. The day is primarily significant for the traders or business people or merchants as the occasion is believed to be the arrival of the new year.

For the Chitragupta Puja, a pen and diary will be required. Members of the family including children should take a paper and a pen and write Shree Ganeshay Namah and Om Chitraguptahay Namah 11 times each. Then, take another piece of paper and note earnings and expenditure. This detailed balance sheet is offered to Lord Chitragupta to give details of the amount required until the next year. As part of the ritual, vermillion, turmeric and fresh flowers are also offered.

Mango leaves, basil leaves, honey, betel nut, milk, ghee, mustard, sugar, Ganga water, sandalwood and frankincense are also served to the lord as part of the puja. After the puja, a mixture of jaggery and ginger is served as prasad.