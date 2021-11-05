Chitragupta Puja 2021: Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Why is it Celebrated on Bhai Dooj

Chitragupta Puja, or Chitragupta Jayanti, is performed on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month by a couple of communities of North India. The most popular celebrations of Chitragupta Puja will fall after Diwali. This year, it is being observed on November 6.

As per the Hindu legends, Chitragupta is believed to be the keeper of the account books, which have the database of all good and bad deeds performed by human beings during their stay on earth. The day is also known as Yama Dwitiya and Yamraj, the lord of death, is also worshiped.

Significance of Chitragupta Puja

Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Chitragupta on the second day of Shukla Paksha (second fortnight according to Hindu Mythology) in the month of Kartik will help them seek his blessings.

Lord Chitragupta keeps the track of every person’s deeds and judges the lives of living beings based on their deeds. It is he who decides if a particular soul should be rewarded with Nirvana (the completion of life cycles and end of worldly problems) or punished for their evil deeds.

Puja Vidhi of Chitragupta Puja

Wash the idol of Lord Chitragupta with water and then give bath with rose water. Light a diya of ghee and put it in front of the idol. Prepare panchamitra using dahi, milk, honey, sugar, and ghee.

Now offer sweets and fruits as prasad. Now you need to make Guraadi which is prepared by mixing jaggery and ginger. Take abir, vermillion, turmeric, and sandalwood paste to make a Swastika sign on the ground.

Put some rice on the Swastika and place a Kalash of water on the Swastika. Read the holy book of Chitragupta puja. Post the katha, perform the aarti with camphour, sprinkle rice on the idol, and offer flowers. Now take plain new paper and make Swastik with roli-ghee. Now write the name of five gods and goddesses with a new pen.

