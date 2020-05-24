Take the pledge to vote

Chitrangada Singh Describes Her Classic Look in Ghoomketu

Chitrangada Singh shared two black and white pictures of herself sporting vintage hairstyle and make-up.

IANS

Updated:May 24, 2020, 3:43 PM IST
Actress Chitrangada Singh says it was fun trying the old classic look for the film Ghoomketu.

Chitrangada took to her Instagram stories, where she shared two black and white pictures of herself sporting vintage hairstyle and make-up.

"Tried this old classic look for #ghoomketumovie was fun," she wrote on the photograph.

Chitrangada Singh

Making an appearance in the film, Chitrangada portrays a stereotypical Bollywood heroine shooting a song.

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Ghoomketu is a comedy- drama from the viewpoint of a budding writer played by Nawazuddin Siddqui, struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai.

The film also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles.

It released on Zee5 on May 22.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Chitrangada opened up about being put in uncomfortable situations and the repercussions she faced because she did not give in. Speaking to SpotboyE, she said, "There are people like this everywhere. Right from my modelling days to Bollywood - I have seen them at all times. Corporate industry is just as bad. Yes, it has happened with me but, I would like to say that Bollywood industry is not the place where anybody forces you. There is enough space and respect for everyone and their choices."

