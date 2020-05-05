Chloe Sevigny, Sinisa Mackovic Welcome Their First Child

Actress Chloe Sevigny and her boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic welcomed their first child together. As of now, the details pertaining to the baby's name and gender have not been revealed by the couple.

According to a report published in The Evening Standard, a representative of the actor informed that Chloe gave birth over the weekend and both are 'happy and healthy.'

The couple was spotted walking on the street in New York possibly taking their newborn baby home, reported the Daily Mail.

The news of Chloe’s pregnancy came out in January when her baby bump was spotted by people while she was walking around in New York. She has been dating Sinisa for more than a year.

Chloe has been sharing photos of her baby bump on Instagram quite regularly.

”And yes this baby is due any second! I’m as big as our collective love for NYC!

Paparazzi shot by my boo,” read the caption.

Earlier, Chloe had shared her thoughts on the decision taken by New York hospitals which allows the partner at the time of delivery as a COVID-19 precautionary measure. She took to Instagram and wrote, “I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today’s news in NY was very distressing for all”.

Last month, the actor has said that she and her partner haven’t decided the name of their baby.

