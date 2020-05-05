Chloe Sevigny, Sinisa Mackovic Welcome Their First Child
According to reports, American actress Chloe Sevigny gave birth to a healthy baby over the last weekend and is doing fine.
According to reports, American actress Chloe Sevigny gave birth to a healthy baby over the last weekend and is doing fine.
Actress Chloe Sevigny and her boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic welcomed their first child together. As of now, the details pertaining to the baby's name and gender have not been revealed by the couple.
According to a report published in The Evening Standard, a representative of the actor informed that Chloe gave birth over the weekend and both are 'happy and healthy.'
The couple was spotted walking on the street in New York possibly taking their newborn baby home, reported the Daily Mail.
The news of Chloe’s pregnancy came out in January when her baby bump was spotted by people while she was walking around in New York. She has been dating Sinisa for more than a year.
Chloe has been sharing photos of her baby bump on Instagram quite regularly.
”And yes this baby is due any second! I’m as big as our collective love for NYC!
Paparazzi shot by my boo,” read the caption.
Earlier, Chloe had shared her thoughts on the decision taken by New York hospitals which allows the partner at the time of delivery as a COVID-19 precautionary measure. She took to Instagram and wrote, “I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today’s news in NY was very distressing for all”.
View this post on Instagram
#pregnantincoronatime I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today’s news in NY was very distressing for all. #support #prayers Me shot by @williamstrobeck a couple weeks ago for my old pals @richardsonworld / @supremenewyork T.
A post shared by Chloë Sevigny (@chloessevigny) on
Last month, the actor has said that she and her partner haven’t decided the name of their baby.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Bollywood Is Preparing For Post Lockdown Restart And When Film Production Will Resume
- Microsoft is Changing Track With Windows 10X, And It May be Available For Your Laptop Soon
- Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang Gets Injured at Home, Rushed to Hospital
- When Ranbir Kapoor Said He is 'a Katrina Kaif Encyclopedia'
- Xiaomi's Data Collection Antics Raise Serious Questions About Consumer Trust