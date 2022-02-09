Chocolate Day 2022: Dessert Recipes to Bake For Your Sweetheart This Valentine's Week

Chocolate Day 2022: February 9 is celebrated as Chocolate Day as part of Valentine’s Week. Single or taken, chocolates can be celebrated by all of us, whatever your relationship status might be. So if you are planning to make some chocolate-based dishes for your partner or just for yourself, we have curated a list of delish recipes that you must try:

Fudgy Vegan Brownies

Baker and food blogger Sarah Crawford shared the recipe of these delectable chocolate brownies and it also happens to be sugar and gluten-free. For this dish, you would require the following ingredients: One and a half cups toasted walnuts, two and a half cups pitted dates, one cup cocoa powder, one fourth cup almond flour, three tablespoons maple syrup, one teaspoon vanilla extract, one fourth teaspoon salt, one fourth teaspoon espresso powder, chopped bittersweet chocolate, and one cup coconut cream.

Begin by pureeing the walnuts, and add in dates and puree to a paste. Add in cocoa powder, almond flour, maple syrup, vanilla extract, salt, and espresso powder and combine the ingredients until fully blended.

Transfer the batter into your baking pan. Place in the fridge to cool for at least one hour. Once cooled, add your chocolate ganache which will be prepared in a small saucepan over low heat.

Heat the coconut cream and add in chopped chocolate. Allow the mixture to sit for five minutes, then stir with a whisk. Once at room temperature, apply the chocolate ganache on your set brownie.

Chocolate chip skillet cookie

This is a massive chocolate cookie that comes with fudgy and chocolate chip-loaded bites. Serve it warm, making the gooey bite even more indulgent than the last. For this recipe, you will require the following ingredients: Unsalted butter, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, cocoa powder, espresso powder, all-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, and chocolate.

It is recommended that you use an iron skillet for this recipe. This is how food blogger Crawford makes this dish.

Cheesecake brownie

This is a rich, fudgy, chocolatey dessert that could be the star of your Chocolate Day. Ingredients for this dish include Cream cheese, one egg, one-fourth cup granulated sugar, one teaspoon vanilla extract, half cup butter, two eggs plus one yolk one teaspoon vanilla extract, bittersweet chocolate, three fourth cup all-purpose flour, and one fourth cup cocoa powder, half teaspoon salt.

Double Chocolate Banana Muffins

This is a healthier and tastier version of basic muffins. For this recipe, you would need butter, granulated sugar, eggs, greek yogurt, vanilla extract, flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, salt, chocolate chips.

To make this recipe, preheat the oven to 218° C grease standard size muffin tins and line with cupcake liners. In a large mixing bowl, combine the melted butter, mashed bananas, and granulated sugar, mix until combined. Add the egg and mix well, scrape down the bowl, and add the greek yogurt and vanilla extract mix to combine, add the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

Fold in the chocolate chips, mixing only until just combined. Scoop batter into prepared muffin tins. Bake for five minutes at 218°C, then turn the oven down to 190°C and bake for an additional 15 minutes, until muffins are golden brown and spring back to the touch.

