LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Chocolate Day: 5 DIY Scrumptious Chocolate Recipes to Bake for Your Valentine

On Chocolate day, the third special day in the Valentine's week, make your loved ones feel special with these simple mouth-watering DIY chocolate recipes.

Naqshib Nisar |

Updated:February 9, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chocolate Day: 5 DIY Scrumptious Chocolate Recipes to Bake for Your Valentine
Chocolate Day Image: @choco/Instagram
Loading...
It's Valentine's week and the cupid has arrived. As we are done and dusted with Rose Day and Propose Day, today we welcome the much awaited Chocolate Day.

With Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine's Day, you are sure to run out of gifting ideas.

Having said that, gifting a bouquet or a box of assorted chocolates is considered pretty vanilla and Valentine's week is all about surprises and being unpredictable.

It's time to go back to old school ways of making your better halves feel even more special and that can achieved by personalising the gift for them making it with all by yourself.

Today, on Chocolate Day, even the people who run away from the idea of mushy gifts can never say no to the taste of chocolates.

Gifting chocolates from top notch luxurious brands is alright but cooking a chocolate recipe at home all by yourself is way too special. What better way to treat your Valentine on this day.

Imagine welcoming your Valentine with home baked Opera Cake or see the gleam in their eyes while they bite into Chocolate Chantilly and Chocolate Irish Fudge.

Here are 5 DIY chocolate recipes which can help you sweep your valentine off their feet.



View this post on Instagram

Irish Cream Fudge 😍

A post shared by Proper Tasty (@proper_tasty) on



View this post on Instagram

Chocolate chantilly, anyone? 🍫

A post shared by Proper Tasty (@proper_tasty) on







Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram