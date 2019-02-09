English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chocolate Day: 5 DIY Scrumptious Chocolate Recipes to Bake for Your Valentine
On Chocolate day, the third special day in the Valentine's week, make your loved ones feel special with these simple mouth-watering DIY chocolate recipes.
Chocolate Day Image: @choco/Instagram
Loading...
It's Valentine's week and the cupid has arrived. As we are done and dusted with Rose Day and Propose Day, today we welcome the much awaited Chocolate Day.
With Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine's Day, you are sure to run out of gifting ideas.
Having said that, gifting a bouquet or a box of assorted chocolates is considered pretty vanilla and Valentine's week is all about surprises and being unpredictable.
It's time to go back to old school ways of making your better halves feel even more special and that can achieved by personalising the gift for them making it with all by yourself.
Today, on Chocolate Day, even the people who run away from the idea of mushy gifts can never say no to the taste of chocolates.
Gifting chocolates from top notch luxurious brands is alright but cooking a chocolate recipe at home all by yourself is way too special. What better way to treat your Valentine on this day.
Imagine welcoming your Valentine with home baked Opera Cake or see the gleam in their eyes while they bite into Chocolate Chantilly and Chocolate Irish Fudge.
Here are 5 DIY chocolate recipes which can help you sweep your valentine off their feet.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
With Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine's Day, you are sure to run out of gifting ideas.
Having said that, gifting a bouquet or a box of assorted chocolates is considered pretty vanilla and Valentine's week is all about surprises and being unpredictable.
It's time to go back to old school ways of making your better halves feel even more special and that can achieved by personalising the gift for them making it with all by yourself.
Today, on Chocolate Day, even the people who run away from the idea of mushy gifts can never say no to the taste of chocolates.
Gifting chocolates from top notch luxurious brands is alright but cooking a chocolate recipe at home all by yourself is way too special. What better way to treat your Valentine on this day.
Imagine welcoming your Valentine with home baked Opera Cake or see the gleam in their eyes while they bite into Chocolate Chantilly and Chocolate Irish Fudge.
Here are 5 DIY chocolate recipes which can help you sweep your valentine off their feet.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chocolate Day: 5 DIY Scrumptious Chocolate Recipes to Bake for Your Valentine
- Check out the First Photos of Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi’s Pre-Wedding Reception
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
- PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Arrives on Twitch With a $200000 Competition
- EA Sports Announces New Content for FIFA 19 as the UEFA Champions League Returns For Knockout Stages
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results