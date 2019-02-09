Chocolate Day: 5 DIY Scrumptious Chocolate Recipes to Bake for Your Valentine

It's Valentine's week and the cupid has arrived. As we are done and dusted with Rose Day and Propose Day, today we welcome the much awaited Chocolate Day.With Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine's Day, you are sure to run out of gifting ideas.Having said that, gifting a bouquet or a box of assorted chocolates is considered pretty vanilla and Valentine's week is all about surprises and being unpredictable.It's time to go back to old school ways of making your better halves feel even more special and that can achieved by personalising the gift for them making it with all by yourself.Today, on Chocolate Day, even the people who run away from the idea of mushy gifts can never say no to the taste of chocolates.Gifting chocolates from top notch luxurious brands is alright but cooking a chocolate recipe at home all by yourself is way too special. What better way to treat your Valentine on this day.Imagine welcoming your Valentine with home baked Opera Cake or see the gleam in their eyes while they bite into Chocolate Chantilly and Chocolate Irish Fudge.Here are 5 DIY chocolate recipes which can help you sweep your valentine off their feet.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.