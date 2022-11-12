Chocolate Recipes To Keep You Warm This Winter; Check It Out

It’s the onset of the winter season, and we have already started to crave chocolates. Eating chocolate increases the release of endorphins and serotonin, the “feel-good hormones”. And nibbling on dark chocolate in moderation will not make you feel guilty. Whether it’s a homemade hot cocoa mix to a chocolate brownie, these quintessential chocolate recipes are best to keep you warm on a chilly day. Check out these five recipes which you must try at home.

Hot Chocolate

You have to be lying if the very mention of winter does not remind you of a cup of hot chocolate. It is a quintessential winter drink that can cause all your stress and worries to disappear in a poof. Made of rich chocolate and heavy cream with generous amounts of sugar, hot chocolate is the way to win hearts. You can experiment with this recipe by sprinkling some cinnamon powder. You can spice it up by adding nutmeg powder as well. Spray some whipping cream or put some marshmallows and let the aroma cast its spell on you.

Chocolate Brownie

Late-night movies plus a bowl of warm chocolate brownie melting right in your mouth is the love we all deserve. Use dark chocolate for the recipe and add some butter to melt it. In a bowl sieve flour and cocoa powder, crack 3 eggs to make your brownie soft, add some sugar and beat the mixture. Add in the chocolate and butter mixture and fold it gently till it mixes up well with the egg mousse. Sieve the flour mixture and fold it in again till the composition looks fudgy. Bake it and have it warm.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dunking the chocolate chip cookies into the glass of warm milk and then eating the squidgy middle is a breakfast goal. It is very fulfilling and warming as well. What makes cookies so delicious is the butter. Make sure to beat butter, eggs, vanilla essence and sugar in a bowl until creamy. Sift in flour, baking soda and a pinch of salt. Add chocolate chips or chunks from a bar to the mixture. Scoop the batter with a spoon and put it on the baking tray. Let it bake. Devour the cookies when it cools down.

Chocolate Tea

Chocolate tea or cocoa tea is the perfect drink for your winter evenings. It is a super yummy drink that you must have if you love tea and chocolate. Just boil milk, water, cocoa powder and sugar in a vessel. Add tea leaves or bags. After 5 minutes strain the concoction. Put it back on the flame and add chocolate to it. Once the chocolate melts, serve it hot in a mug.

Chocolate Candy

Chocolate candy or chocolate on a stick idea is another must-have winter recipe. All you need is heavy cream, condensed milk, chocolate chips and unsweetened chocolate. Heat the chocolates, cream and milk together in a vessel and keep stirring it. Once all the ingredients have mixed together properly, take it off the flame and let it cool overnight or in the fridge. Once it turns firm, cut it into small pieces and skewer a lollipop stick in each.

