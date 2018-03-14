Choose Heels that Don’t Hurt!

High Heels lend impeccable style to any outfit; however, pose a plethora of health issues including muscle spasm, leg cramps, shortening of muscles in calves and back, backache, and the list goes on. However, despite the discomfort, women across the globe obsess high heels. Some say they feel greater confidence levels, while others believe they look leaner while flaunting stilettos.To strike a balance between style and comfort, listed below are 3 types of heels that are better than pinpoint heels, as these don’t distort the natural arch of your foot as severely as the latter, plus these are designed with a supportive sole and thick heel that keep your foot comfortable and support your spine.Block heels lend more support to your ankles as compared to pinpoint stilettos or pencil heels. Just mind the arch of your sandals while buying block heels and you are good to go. Block heels make the perfect match for working women, who have to be on their toes for hours during meetings and presentations, yet look great with suits & dresses.Platforms are the most stylish and in-vogue thing of the summer season for the last few years. It gives you the freedom to choose the height of your favorite pair and you won’t find yourself yelping in pain even after shopping for hours around the city in platforms. Go for cool espadrilles or sandals, the options are plenty.Wedge heels, sneakers and boots, bind comfort and style together. You can aim for a good height as well as keep yourself at your comfortable best in wedges. And the best part is that you can find the plush, jeweled, suede, velvet styles in store, thanks to the popularity of this heel.As the summer is ringing around the corner, instead of closed tips opt for Peep Toes so that your toes don’t have to sweat inside a vague space of less than 2 inches. Open toed sandals give your toes air to breathe that keeps fungal infections at bay.