English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Choose Heels that Don’t Hurt!
Throw away the discomfort!
Representative Image: Getty Images
High Heels lend impeccable style to any outfit; however, pose a plethora of health issues including muscle spasm, leg cramps, shortening of muscles in calves and back, backache, and the list goes on. However, despite the discomfort, women across the globe obsess high heels. Some say they feel greater confidence levels, while others believe they look leaner while flaunting stilettos.
To strike a balance between style and comfort, listed below are 3 types of heels that are better than pinpoint heels, as these don’t distort the natural arch of your foot as severely as the latter, plus these are designed with a supportive sole and thick heel that keep your foot comfortable and support your spine.
1. Block Heels
Block heels lend more support to your ankles as compared to pinpoint stilettos or pencil heels. Just mind the arch of your sandals while buying block heels and you are good to go. Block heels make the perfect match for working women, who have to be on their toes for hours during meetings and presentations, yet look great with suits & dresses.
2. Platforms
Platforms are the most stylish and in-vogue thing of the summer season for the last few years. It gives you the freedom to choose the height of your favorite pair and you won’t find yourself yelping in pain even after shopping for hours around the city in platforms. Go for cool espadrilles or sandals, the options are plenty.
3. Wedges
Wedge heels, sneakers and boots, bind comfort and style together. You can aim for a good height as well as keep yourself at your comfortable best in wedges. And the best part is that you can find the plush, jeweled, suede, velvet styles in store, thanks to the popularity of this heel.
Health Tip: As the summer is ringing around the corner, instead of closed tips opt for Peep Toes so that your toes don’t have to sweat inside a vague space of less than 2 inches. Open toed sandals give your toes air to breathe that keeps fungal infections at bay.
Also Watch
To strike a balance between style and comfort, listed below are 3 types of heels that are better than pinpoint heels, as these don’t distort the natural arch of your foot as severely as the latter, plus these are designed with a supportive sole and thick heel that keep your foot comfortable and support your spine.
1. Block Heels
Block heels lend more support to your ankles as compared to pinpoint stilettos or pencil heels. Just mind the arch of your sandals while buying block heels and you are good to go. Block heels make the perfect match for working women, who have to be on their toes for hours during meetings and presentations, yet look great with suits & dresses.
2. Platforms
Platforms are the most stylish and in-vogue thing of the summer season for the last few years. It gives you the freedom to choose the height of your favorite pair and you won’t find yourself yelping in pain even after shopping for hours around the city in platforms. Go for cool espadrilles or sandals, the options are plenty.
3. Wedges
fsjshoes FSJ ❤👸✨🐬🌊🍃Women's orange peep toe wedge sandals hollow out ankle strap sandals❤🍃🍃🏊🏄👙 .🍃🍃🌾 .🌴🌴💐🍀 . #orangeshoes #peeptoe #wedgesandals #wedgeheels #hollowout #anklestrapsandals #cutesandals #girl #girllover #partypartyparty #partygirl #fashiongirl #fashion #shoesforsale #shoesforparty ##girls ##spring #shoesforlover #onlineshopping #outfit #instagood #ootd #fashiongram #style #springshoes #spring #livemylife #styleoftheday
Wedge heels, sneakers and boots, bind comfort and style together. You can aim for a good height as well as keep yourself at your comfortable best in wedges. And the best part is that you can find the plush, jeweled, suede, velvet styles in store, thanks to the popularity of this heel.
Health Tip: As the summer is ringing around the corner, instead of closed tips opt for Peep Toes so that your toes don’t have to sweat inside a vague space of less than 2 inches. Open toed sandals give your toes air to breathe that keeps fungal infections at bay.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'India Can Become a Global Superpower by 2030 But Must Deal with a Rising China'
- 'Kagiso Rabada Ban Disappointing for Game But Bonus for Australia'
- Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Officially End Their Relationship After Two Years Together
- New Yamaha R15 V3.0 Detailed Image Gallery
- 11 Times Indians Proved That They Can Do Without Science (Or Common Sense)