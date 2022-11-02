Choose The Best Sleeping Position For Optimal Health

Getting a good night’s sleep is vital for your overall health. This is why you must choose your sleeping position carefully. After all, it holds the power to improve or deteriorate your sleep quality. Different sleeping positions have different health benefits. Depending on what benefit you are primarily seeking, you can decide whether it is time for you to switch your sleeping position. By slowly training yourself to sleep in the optimal position, you can better your overall health. Check out which sleeping position should you consider:

Goodbye Back And Neck Pain

If you have lower back pain or neck pain, the best sleeping position for you would be on your side. You can tuck a pillow or blanket between the knees. Make sure to add enough pillows under your head to cover the distance between your neck and shoulder. This will keep your spine aligned and prevent pain and soreness upon waking up.

Aid Your Digestion

A study has found that sleeping on your left side is preferred if you suffer from nocturnal Gastroesophageal reflux. Pregnant women may also benefit from sleeping on the left side as it can cool down heartburn. If you generally prefer sleeping on your side, avoid turning towards the right as much as possible. It can worsen your indigestion.

Precaution For Skin Health

Sleeping on your back is the second most preferred sleeping position. If you are worried about acne breakouts, fine lines and wrinkles, this might be the one for you. Sleeping on your side can leave you with pillow marks on your face that can turn into the eventual cause of wrinkles and fine lines. Also, friction can cause acne breakouts, especially if your pillowcase is not clean.

Snoring And Sleep Apnea

While sleeping on your stomach is the least popular position, it can help with snoring and sleep apnea. It can help open up your airway and thereby relieve snoring. But since your ribs will be pressed against the mattress, it can cause you to use more energy into breathing. This might result in a night of less restful sleep. Other than that, sleeping on your stomach can cause back or neck pain. It is advisable to put a pillow under your pelvis to align your spine better.

Age-Related Issues

As we turn older, our spine loses its flexibility. As a result, getting in or out of bed turns harder. Sleeping on our side can help in better mobility. It is also a more comfortable position. Sleeping on your spine promotes healthy spinal alignment. This reduces your chances of having back pain, especially if you prop your head up with the right thickness of pillows.

