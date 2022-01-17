Choose the Right Way to Lose Weight in Your 50s

If you are in your 50s and dream of a body like Milind Soman, then it can be possible. However, after turning 50, the body starts acting weirdly like uneven food habits, changing lifestyle, decreasing metabolism. Due to this, some people find it difficult to lose weight at this age. They thrive to stay fit but for some reason, end up missing the goal. It can be because of the existing health conditions, lower stamina and decreasing bone strength.

If you are facing the same problem of losing excess fat at an old age, then we are here for your rescue. Let’s look at some ways through which you can easily shed the extra fat and maintain a moderate weight:

Take a walk

One of the major rules of weight loss is burning more calories than you consume. As people start getting older, they restrict their movements. They stop walking frequently leading to obesity. People doing desk jobs end up sitting for too long without taking a break. So, after every half an hour, stand from your seat and walk a little. This will keep the body active.

Do not skip meals

In order to lose weight, people tend to start missing meals. Skipping meals is not a weight loss solution but rather the reason for weight gain. Have small portions of food in every meal but take the proper meal.

Increase protein intake

Protein intake not only helps in losing weight but also provide muscle strength in older age. Various studies have proved that increasing protein in your diet helps in weight loss as well as keeping it intact for a longer time.

Set short term goals

Instead of setting unrealistic goals, set short term goals like losing 1 kg in 10 days. Consult a dietician and prepare a diet plan as per your body needs and your goals. Do small exercises at home or in the nearby park.

Choose what you eat wisely

Cut down on sugar. It’ll not only help in weight loss but will also prevent you from getting diabetes. Eat nuts whenever you feel hungry. They will keep you energetic and full.

