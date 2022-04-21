Chopta: One of India’s Popular Summer Destinations

In the scorching summer, just the idea of a trip to the mountains makes us feel rejuvenated and brings so much joy to our lives. Be it alone or with loved ones, mountains have the ability to make city dwellers enjoy their life to the fullest.

If you are planning a trip to spend your summer holidays, Chopta hill station in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand is a must-visit place. With its picturesque beauty and pleasant weather, Chopta is the first choice of travelers.

Places to visit in Chopta

Tungnath Temple: The temple, regarded as one of the famous Panch Kedar of Uttarakhand, is located 3.5 km away from Chopta. It is believed that this temple is more than five thousand years old.

Deoria Tal Trek: Deoria Tal is located 3km away from Mastura and Sari village on the Ukhimath-Chopta road. Deoria Tal is not only known for its natural beauty, but it is also a very famous camping site in Chopta.

Kanchula Korak Musk Deer Sanctuary: Located near Chopta Valley, Kanchula Korak Musk Deer Sanctuary is famous for the endangered musk deer and rare Himalayan fauna. Located at a distance of 7 km from Chopta, Kanchula Korak Musk Deer Sanctuary is one of the smallest but major wildlife sanctuaries of Uttarakhand.

Chandrashila Trek: One of the major attractions of Chopta Valley, Chandrashila Trek is counted among the difficult Treks. According to mythology, Lord Ram meditated at the Chandrashila peak after killing Ravana.

Dugalbitta: When you commute from Ukhimath to Chopta, a hill station named Dugalbitta lies 7 kilometers before Chopta. According to the locals, Dugalbitta means the place between two mountains. Some time ago this hill station used to serve as a halt on the way for tourists traveling to Chopta and the pilgrims going for the chardham yatra.

How to reach Chopta

To reach Chopta, you need to first travel to Dehradun or Rishikesh. Chopta is located at a distance of about 246 km from Dehradun and about 185 km from Rishikesh. For travel by air you have to reach Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun and from there you can hire a taxi to Chopta.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.