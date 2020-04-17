Chota Bheem is All Set to Entertain Viewers on DD National

In order to encourage people to stay at home, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has initiated a number of re-runs, including mythological shows like Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana and BR Chopra’s Mahabharata.

To make sure that children also get enough entertainment during the lockdown, DD National is also bringing back animated show Chota Bheem. According to Prasar Bharati, the kids’ entertainment portal POGO has collaborated with public service broadcaster Doordarshan to air the show on DD National.

Announcing the partnership, Prasar Bharati’s CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati expressed his happiness. “Doordarshan is pleased to partner with POGO to simulcast Chhota Bheem on DD National. Chhota Bheem is one of children’s most favourite cartoon character, and we are delighted to bring him on our channel to entertain our young viewers,” the Economic Times quoted him as saying.

The animated show will be broadcasted every afternoon between 2 and 2:30 PM on DD National. The show, starting April 17, will air till the end of lockdown phase on May 3.

Siddharth Jain, managing director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in South Asia, said POGO’s content is aimed at keeping the kids busy and entertained. “We are very pleased to collaborate with a platform as distinguished and popular as Doordarshan. The agreement ensures that an even larger number of young viewers across the country will be able to enjoy ‘Chhota Bheem’, one of our most prominent shows,” he was quoted as saying.

Other shows to make a comeback during lockdown phase include Shaktimaan, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi.

