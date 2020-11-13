Choti Diwali 2020: Know the Puja Muhurat, Vidhi and Significance

We often know Diwali as a one-day festival, but do you know that the festivities for Diwali last for five days? It begins with the celebration of Dhanteras, followed by Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Diwali, Padva (Govardhan Puja) and Bhai Dooj. The second festivity of Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali is an important one. Also known as Roop Chaturdashi or Chaudas, Choti Diwali is celebrated a day before Diwali. The day falls on the 14th day or Chaturdashi tithi of the waning phase of the moon in the Hindu month of Kartik (Karthik).

On this day as well, people decorate their houses and light diyas and candles. While it is generally celebrated a day before Diwali, this year, both the Chaturdashi and Amavasya tithi are falling on the same day.

Choti Diwali 2020: Date and Time

The festival of Diwali as well as Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali will be marked on Saturday, November 14 this year. The Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 5:59pm on November 13, and end at 2:17pm on November 14. The Abhyang Snan Muhurat will last from 5:23am to 6:43am on November 14.

Choti Diwali 2020: Significance and History

The are many legends and stories associated with the celebration of Choti Diwali, which gives a deeper sense of the significance of the festival. It is believed that the demon king, Narakasur of the province of Pragjyotishpur (province to the South of Nepal) troubled his subjects and ill-treated women, imprisoning 16,000 daughters of various gods. He also snatched the magnificent earrings of goddess Aditi, who was considered as a mother to all gods and goddesses.

When the incident reached the ears of Satyabhama, wife of Lord Krishna, she was furious and approached Lord Krishna to end the evil. The day when Lord Krishna defeated the demon and release all the imprisoned daughters, he also recovered the precious earrings of goddess Aditi. This day is marked as Choti Diwali.

It said that Narakasur’s mother Bhudevi declared that her son’s death should be celebrated instead of mourning, so it is celebrated as Choti Diwali.

Another mythological legend says the gods feared that King Bali is becoming too powerful, so Lord Vishnu disguise himself as a sage and asked him to give three-foot-pace of space on his kingdom. However, the Lord claimed the world (Mrityuloka) and the heavens (Swargloka) in just two paces. And then he asked for King Bali’s head to keep his foot down for the 3rd time. This is how Lord Vishnu conquered all the three and overthrown King Bali.

All in all, the day celebrates the triumph of good over bad.