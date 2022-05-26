Choupette To Olivia Benson, The Net Worth Of World's Richest Pets Will Blow Your Mind

You might have come across the lists of the world’s richest families, richest CEOs or even the world’s richest men and women. But have you ever come across a list of the world’s richest pets? The wealth these pets own is no joke. Humans working 12 hours a day sometimes fail to amass not even a fraction of what these pets have in their names. This list of pets and what they own will blow you away.

Choupette (£13 million)

This cat is known as the world’s most fashionable cat. She inherited a wealth of £13 million from her late owner Karl Lagerfeld, the renowned designer. Choupette’s biggest achievement is appearing on the cover of Vogue.

Jiffpom (£18 million)

Jiffporm is a Pomeranian breed dog and a famous Instagram influencer. The most followed dog on Instagram has amassed 18 million pounds and holds two Guinness World Records for his speed. You must know him from Katy Perry’s music video for Dark Horse.

Oprah Winfrey’s Dogs (£22 million)

Oprah’s dogs namely Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla and Luke have their trust fund and they Will inherit a total

wealth of 22 million pounds when Oprah passes away.

Olivia Benson (£71 million)

The beloved pet of the renowned singer Taylor Swift is right behind Nala with a net worth of 71 million pounds. The cat has amassed such wealth by starring in Taylor’s videos, having her merchandise line and ads like that of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.

Nala The Cat (£73 million)

The second richest pet in the world is none other than the internet sensation Nala The Cat. The pet has amassed a wealth of £73 million which although less than Gunther IV, still makes it the second richest cat in the world.

Gunther VI (£370 million)

A German shepherd named Gunter VI is the world’s richest pet. The pet is owned by Gunther Corporation which manages his assets. They have multiplied Gunther’s grandfather’s fortune worth £59 million in 1992 by a little more than 6 times by today. Gunther invests in estates and makes business decisions that prove to be pretty clever. He is five times richer than the second richest pet and he recently sold Madonna’s former mansion for £21 million this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.