Chow Down This Healthy Appetiser 'Mushroom 65' with Chef Ranveer Brar's Recipe

Who doesn't want to indulge in some scrumptious delicacies over the weekend with their family? This weekend ditch stepping out for your street food cravings as Chef Ranveer Brar has a weekend food fix for you with his 'Mushroom 65' recipe.The Master Chef India Judge, Chef Brar, is known for his sense of exploring new lip-smacking recipes and more importantly showing us how to replicate them, easily.This weekend, Chef Brar decides to show us how to make a scrumptious appetizer 'Mushroom 65'. A complete vegetarian snacking option, that hails from the South India is packed with amino acids, vitamins and minerals. You can also add this in your weekly diet as it consists of B12, reason enough to try this recipe.On his social media handles, Chef Brar shares a quick Mushroom 65 recipe for all the mushroom lovers and health freaks.Watch this quick and easy recipe by the Master Chef judge himself, Chef Brar.