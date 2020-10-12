Chris Hemsworth Shows Off Insanely Ripped Body on Beach Vacation with Family

Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram on Sunday to share a ton of photos while on vacation with his family and friends. The Thor actor has been showing off his incredible abs in the beach photos with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids.

The Australian hunk jetted off to Lord Howe Island in Australia for vacation with his wife and their kids – daughter India, 8, and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan. His brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth and a few friends, including Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, accompanied them, too.

The 37-year-old actor posted, "2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia @visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time. This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism."

Chris also posted a selfie, featuring himself and Taika, 45, pulling funny faces, as Chris' younger brother Liam smiled in the background. Taika is set to direct the fourth instalment, called Thor: Love and Thunder, with Chris to reprise his role as the God of Thunder and Natalie Portman as Dr Jane Foster.

Chris and Elsa married in 2010 after a whirlwind three-month romance. After spending several years living in Los Angeles, the pair moved to Byron Bay in the far north coast of New South Wales in 2014 where they built a $20million mansion. The couple are known to enjoy a laid-back lifestyle in the area, and are often seen dropping their children off to school or picking up groceries.