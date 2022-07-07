Chris Hemsworth's Transformation for Thor Love and Thunder was a Calculated Mix of Diet and Training

Chris Hemsworth’s phenomenal transformation for Thor: Love and Thunder came through by gorging on a lot of food. The actor not only tolls hard to keep in shape for films, but he genuinely likes to be fit in general. Oscillating between career and family, Hemsworth has set an example through his Centr Fit app that motivates people around the world to shed those extra pounds and stay in shape.

However, for Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth pushed extra hard to transform into Thor. And it’s evident from the kind of appreciation he has been receiving worldwide.

Divulging the details of how strenuous workout sessions used to get, Hemsworth talked about the challenges of packing on as much muscles as possible. “This was particularly hard because the target weight we aimed for was quite above where I’d been before. This was probably the biggest and fittest I’ve ever been. We had 12 months where I was at home just training and puppeteering the body and manipulating,” the actor said.

He further added, “We’d try more swimming, then try more martial arts, and adjust calories. It was a really fun exploration. I got really big and fit, but then just had to hold it for four months, which was very hard.” But workouts alone couldn’t have done wonders if not balanced with a nutritional diet.

Luke Zochi, who trained Chris Hemsworth for the movie, disclosed that the actor had to consume lots of healthy foods as the goal was not to chase a buffed up look with less than 2,000 calories per day. The real struggle was not to make the actor feel overtly lethargic or full. To chase that goal, Hemsworth use to have meals at frequent intervals, trying to limit his calorie intake to 450.

“He eats, like, six to eight meals a day. We’ve kind of got a structure. He found if he eats a really big meal he, like, feels too heavy, so they’re 450-calorie meals broken up into the eight. We try to eat every two hours and getting 450 calories in,” Zocchi said.

The actor was on a diet of high protein food that consisted of steak, chicken and fish. In addition, he would consume carbohydrates in the form of white rice and sweet potatoes. While the former aided him in keeping full, the latter was for faster digestion.

The training sessions usually were an hour long but high in intensity. The actor avoided over-training and grinded only enough to pump his muscles and allow a proper recovery.

“People are surprised you don’t normally train over, like, an hour in a session. It’s normally an intense, heavy workout. But we’re normally done within an hour because we’ve just pushed him that hard over that hour,” revealed Luke Zochi.

The training schedule was tailormade to meet Hemsworth’s requirement to look suitable for the role. His bodybuilding plan revolved around hypertrophy.

