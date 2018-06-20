English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chrissy Teigen and Becca Cosmetics Tease 'Shimmery' Collaboration
Chrissy Teigen is back in the beauty game. Coming soon is the Becca x Chrissy Teigen Endless Summer Glow Body Oil.
(Photo: Chrissy Teigen / Reuters)
The model and TV presenter has taken to Instagram to tease her 18 million followers with the prospect of a new collaboration with Becca Cosmetics, as reported by Allure. Using the app's "stories" feature, Teigen shared photos of two pixelated-out products being held against what appears to be her bare skin. She explained everything with the caption: "Oops! John might be the only one to see my nudes but I have something even better coming your way... Follow @BeccaCosmetics to be the first to know the deets!"
No further details have been offered about the products in question, but Becca Cosmetics did upload its own post, revealing a close up of what looks like a glitter-infused body oil. Could the duo be getting ready to drop a body shimmer just in time for summer?
This is not Teigen's first foray into the makeup industry; she first joined forces with cruelty-free brand Becca last year, launching a limited-edition "Glow" makeup palette featuring four highlighter, blusher and bronzer products. A second collaboration with the brand would be the latest big coup for the star, who was named Creative Consultant for the new Pampers Pure Collection of diapers back in March.
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
