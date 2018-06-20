Chrissy Teigen and Becca Cosmetics Tease 'Shimmery' Collaboration

The model and TV presenter has taken to Instagram to tease her 18 million followers with the prospect of a new collaboration with Becca Cosmetics, as reported by Allure. Using the app's "stories" feature, Teigen shared photos of two pixelated-out products being held against what appears to be her bare skin. She explained everything with the caption: "Oops! John might be the only one to see my nudes but I have something even better coming your way... Follow @BeccaCosmetics to be the first to know the deets!"No further details have been offered about the products in question, but Becca Cosmetics did upload its own post, revealing a close up of what looks like a glitter-infused body oil. Could the duo be getting ready to drop a body shimmer just in time for summer?This is not Teigen's first foray into the makeup industry; she first joined forces with cruelty-free brand Becca last year, launching a limited-edition "Glow" makeup palette featuring four highlighter, blusher and bronzer products. A second collaboration with the brand would be the latest big coup for the star, who was named Creative Consultant for the new Pampers Pure Collection of diapers back in March.