GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Chrissy Teigen and Becca Cosmetics Tease 'Shimmery' Collaboration

Chrissy Teigen is back in the beauty game. Coming soon is the Becca x Chrissy Teigen Endless Summer Glow Body Oil.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:June 20, 2018, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chrissy Teigen and Becca Cosmetics Tease 'Shimmery' Collaboration
(Photo: Chrissy Teigen / Reuters)
The model and TV presenter has taken to Instagram to tease her 18 million followers with the prospect of a new collaboration with Becca Cosmetics, as reported by Allure. Using the app's "stories" feature, Teigen shared photos of two pixelated-out products being held against what appears to be her bare skin. She explained everything with the caption: "Oops! John might be the only one to see my nudes but I have something even better coming your way... Follow @BeccaCosmetics to be the first to know the deets!"

No further details have been offered about the products in question, but Becca Cosmetics did upload its own post, revealing a close up of what looks like a glitter-infused body oil. Could the duo be getting ready to drop a body shimmer just in time for summer?

This is not Teigen's first foray into the makeup industry; she first joined forces with cruelty-free brand Becca last year, launching a limited-edition "Glow" makeup palette featuring four highlighter, blusher and bronzer products. A second collaboration with the brand would be the latest big coup for the star, who was named Creative Consultant for the new Pampers Pure Collection of diapers back in March.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You