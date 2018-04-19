Chrissy Teigen Hints At Second Makeup Collaboration

Model Chrissy Teigen has shared a sneak peek of a photo shoot for a possible second Becca cosmetics collaboration.The 32-year-old teamed up with the make-up company in April last year to create a face palette which included two highlighters, a bronzer and a blush for fans to recreate her signature glowy skin, and now she has hinted on a second collaboration with a behind-the-scenes of her Malibu photoshoot video on Instagram.Posting a video of herself with a lightly tousled hairdo and a bronze glowing makeup look, the "Lip Sync Battle" host wrote: "Sneaky peaky! Beautiful day with the Becca cosmetics team."Teigen can be seen holding a huge golden bottle with what appeared to be her signature scrawled across the front.Chrissy Teigen created a limited-edition palette last April with the fan favourite brand, the BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette ($46) is still a bestseller on Becca’s site a year later.