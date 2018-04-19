English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chrissy Teigen Hints At Second Makeup Collaboration
It seems the dream team is going for round two!
Image: Chrissy Teigen
Model Chrissy Teigen has shared a sneak peek of a photo shoot for a possible second Becca cosmetics collaboration.
The 32-year-old teamed up with the make-up company in April last year to create a face palette which included two highlighters, a bronzer and a blush for fans to recreate her signature glowy skin, and now she has hinted on a second collaboration with a behind-the-scenes of her Malibu photoshoot video on Instagram.
Posting a video of herself with a lightly tousled hairdo and a bronze glowing makeup look, the "Lip Sync Battle" host wrote: "Sneaky peaky! Beautiful day with the Becca cosmetics team."
Teigen can be seen holding a huge golden bottle with what appeared to be her signature scrawled across the front.
Chrissy Teigen created a limited-edition palette last April with the fan favourite brand, the BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette ($46) is still a bestseller on Becca’s site a year later.
