Chrissy Teigen Hints At Second Makeup Collaboration

It seems the dream team is going for round two!

IANS

Updated:April 19, 2018, 9:00 AM IST
Chrissy Teigen Hints At Second Makeup Collaboration
Image: Chrissy Teigen
Model Chrissy Teigen has shared a sneak peek of a photo shoot for a possible second Becca cosmetics collaboration.

The 32-year-old teamed up with the make-up company in April last year to create a face palette which included two highlighters, a bronzer and a blush for fans to recreate her signature glowy skin, and now she has hinted on a second collaboration with a behind-the-scenes of her Malibu photoshoot video on Instagram.

Posting a video of herself with a lightly tousled hairdo and a bronze glowing makeup look, the "Lip Sync Battle" host wrote: "Sneaky peaky! Beautiful day with the Becca cosmetics team."

Sneaky peaky!!!! Beautiful day with the @beccacosmetics team!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



Teigen can be seen holding a huge golden bottle with what appeared to be her signature scrawled across the front.

Chrissy Teigen created a limited-edition palette last April with the fan favourite brand, the BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette ($46) is still a bestseller on Becca’s site a year later.

| Edited by: shifa khan
