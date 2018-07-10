GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chrissy Teigen Hits Back At Trolls Over Breastfeeding Photo

American model Chrissy Teigen has slammed trolls who shamed her for posting a photograph of herself while breastfeeding.

IANS

Updated:July 10, 2018, 3:07 PM IST
(Photo: Chrissy Teigen / Reuters)
Tiegen on Sunday took to her Instagram account and posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her 7-week-old son Miles, as 2-year-old daughter, Luna, held a baby blanket, reports The Sun.

"Luna making me feed her babydoll, so I guess I have twins now," she had captioned the photo.

Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on



Many praised her and thanked her for normalising breastfeeding, but a section of the social media criticised her.

One Twitter user wrote: "Menstruating, childbirth and sex are natural, too, but that doesn't mean I want to see pics of it and/or celebrities like Chrissy Teigen taking a bath or nursing. We get it."

Such comments made Teigen angry and forced her to respond to the trolls.

She tweeted "I don't care to see grainy fireworks, Coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but I let people live. Calm your t*ts and scroll on by."



facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

