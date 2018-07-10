Chrissy Teigen Hits Back At Trolls Over Breastfeeding Photo

I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but i let people live. calm your tits and scroll on by. https://t.co/k604IcF55a — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 7, 2018

American model Chrissy Teigen has slammed trolls who shamed her for posting a photograph of herself while breastfeeding.Tiegen on Sunday took to her Instagram account and posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her 7-week-old son Miles, as 2-year-old daughter, Luna, held a baby blanket, reports The Sun."Luna making me feed her babydoll, so I guess I have twins now," she had captioned the photo.Many praised her and thanked her for normalising breastfeeding, but a section of the social media criticised her.One Twitter user wrote: "Menstruating, childbirth and sex are natural, too, but that doesn't mean I want to see pics of it and/or celebrities like Chrissy Teigen taking a bath or nursing. We get it."Such comments made Teigen angry and forced her to respond to the trolls.She tweeted "I don't care to see grainy fireworks, Coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but I let people live. Calm your t*ts and scroll on by."