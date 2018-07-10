English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chrissy Teigen Hits Back At Trolls Over Breastfeeding Photo
American model Chrissy Teigen has slammed trolls who shamed her for posting a photograph of herself while breastfeeding.
(Photo: Chrissy Teigen / Reuters)
American model Chrissy Teigen has slammed trolls who shamed her for posting a photograph of herself while breastfeeding.
Tiegen on Sunday took to her Instagram account and posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her 7-week-old son Miles, as 2-year-old daughter, Luna, held a baby blanket, reports The Sun.
"Luna making me feed her babydoll, so I guess I have twins now," she had captioned the photo.
Many praised her and thanked her for normalising breastfeeding, but a section of the social media criticised her.
One Twitter user wrote: "Menstruating, childbirth and sex are natural, too, but that doesn't mean I want to see pics of it and/or celebrities like Chrissy Teigen taking a bath or nursing. We get it."
Such comments made Teigen angry and forced her to respond to the trolls.
She tweeted "I don't care to see grainy fireworks, Coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but I let people live. Calm your t*ts and scroll on by."
Also Watch
Tiegen on Sunday took to her Instagram account and posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her 7-week-old son Miles, as 2-year-old daughter, Luna, held a baby blanket, reports The Sun.
"Luna making me feed her babydoll, so I guess I have twins now," she had captioned the photo.
Many praised her and thanked her for normalising breastfeeding, but a section of the social media criticised her.
One Twitter user wrote: "Menstruating, childbirth and sex are natural, too, but that doesn't mean I want to see pics of it and/or celebrities like Chrissy Teigen taking a bath or nursing. We get it."
Such comments made Teigen angry and forced her to respond to the trolls.
She tweeted "I don't care to see grainy fireworks, Coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but I let people live. Calm your t*ts and scroll on by."
I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but i let people live. calm your tits and scroll on by. https://t.co/k604IcF55a— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 7, 2018
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did You Know Sunil Dutt Wrote a Note to Paresh Rawal Just Hours Before His Death? Read It Here
- Top 3 OnePlus 6 Alternatives: The Best Buys Around Rs 30,000
- Ford EcoSport Recall Issued in India, 5397 Units Affected
- The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed
- Shyamoli Sanghi On Being Called Indian Hannah Montana, Need to Experiment With Different Genres And More