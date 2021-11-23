Chrissy Teigen Undergoes Eyebrow Transplant Surgery, Here's What You Need to Know About it

American model and television personality, Chrissy Teigen recently revealed on Instagram that she got a new set of eyebrows. Recently, the 35-year-old model shared the news through Instagram Stories, where she mentioned, “I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head.” Chrissy had also tagged Dr Jason Diamond and Dr Jason Champagne, who performed the surgery on the model.

In another picture, Chrissy showed how her new set of eyebrows looked after applying a bit of colour to them. “A little dark from the pencil but it’s so cool to have brows again. Offering a cautionary advice to teens, Chrissy added “do not pluck them all off, like I did.” A tweet from 2018 by Chrissy showed how the model had minimal hair on her eyebrows when she was a teenager.

Like many other cosmetic surgeries, eyebrow surgery also comes with its own set of pros and cons. Those who do not have much hair on their eyebrows usually rely on make-up products like eyebrow pencils, and brushes that help fill in the sparse eyebrows. However, for those looking for a permanent solution and those who are not big fans of regular make-up hassle, eyebrow transplant may serve the purpose.

According to Healthline, during eyebrow transplant hair grafts are placed in the brow region. The hair follicles help to ensure that new hairs are able to grow in your eyebrows once the initial transferred ones fall out. Healthline mentions that the surgery begins with a general anesthetic, after which the surgeon makes small incisions at the follicle donor sites, as well as at the sites of transplantation in your brows. The complete surgery takes about two to three hours to complete.

However, one should know that this surgery does not guarantee the growth of hair on eyebrows. Healthline cautions that after the surgery, it can take several months until the new follicles take and there are also chances that the new follicles will not produce new hairs at all.

One must follow strict instructions post-surgery which includes no rigorous exercise. It is also natural for the transplanted hairs to fall out after a few weeks. One should expect new brow hairs to start growing over the next several months.

