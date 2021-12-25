Christmas 2021: Best Places to Visit in Winter in India for a Family Vacation

Christmas 2021: With festivals, fairs and holidays lined up as the temperature drops in December, India finds itself amongst one of the top destinations to travel to. From planning to visit the North to experience snowfall to visiting Rann of Kutch to experience living in a desert, here are the top 5 National Destinations you must visit during Winter.

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli in Uttarakhand is the ultimate winter destination to visit with its snow-clad mountains and tranquillity abound. You can trek up to various peaks like the Gurson Bugyal and Kwani Bugyal or visit the Auli artificial lake, and ride Asia’s longest cable car giving you a view of the Himalayas.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Another travel destination that is perfect to visit with your bunch of crazy friends is Manali. The hill station is popular for its adventure sports and you can indulge in skiing, zorbing, horse riding and paragliding. You can also walk by the lanes of this hill station reminiscing some iconic scenes from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani.

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Rann of Kutch is the world’s largest salt desert stretching 7,505 square miles in the Thar Dessert. Rann of Kutch takes pride in its Kutch festival known as the Rann Utsav which is held in winter. You can explore traditional cuisine, shop, enjoy a folk dance or spend time witnessing the white expanse of serene salt under a full moon night.

Goa

Goa (Image: Shutterstock)If you’re looking for a quick winter trip, Goa is a place you can visit. Although Goa is a vacation destination you can visit around the year, it’s the most amazing time to experience the state in winter. From adventure water sports to nightclubs and beach parties, winter in this place also marks the season of lively festivals like Goa Carnival, Goa Film Festival and Sunburn Music festival.

Kerala

If you’re looking forward to exploring Southern India, then ‘God’s Own Country, Kerala should be on your list. The destination is famous for its unique cuisine, ayurvedic spas, backwaters, beaches, hills, tea and spice plantations and diversity of flora and fauna.

