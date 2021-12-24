Christmas 2021: Bring Out Your Inner Chef with These Five Christmas Cake Options

You don’t even need to look at the calendar to tell that Christmas is already here. The festivities are in the air, and we can almost smell the aroma of Christmas cakes. An integral part of the Christmas celebration, cakes are as important as Santa Clause. While Santa brings gifts for children, cakes offer a treat to our taste buds. Cake baking may sound like a complex process and we are not saying it is not, but there are also some easy recipes that you can try to treat your family and friends. So, what are you waiting for? Channelize your inner chef to bake your Christmas treat from cakes on our list.

Pumpkin Tea Cake

Can you even celebrate Christmas without a Pumpkin tea cake? Maybe in a parallel universe. Made with the goodness and rich taste of Pumpkins, the cake is a pure delight. The process is simple, prepare a batter of Pumpkin puree, brown sugar, baking powder, flour, spices, butter, eggs, sugar and bake it in the oven.

Lemon Tea Cake

Not a fan of much sugar? Give your Christmas cake a twist of lemon’s zesty flavour. Get the regular ingredients of a cake and pair it with goodness lime essence to try out this innovative Christmas flavour.

Coffee Tea Cake

For all the coffee lovers out there, we have got something special. Try this coffee tea cake to declare your love for caffeine out in the open. For making the cake, you need to prepare a smooth batter of flour, butter, salt, whisked eggs, dry fruits, brown sugar and of course coffee powder. You may top it with chocolate syrup depending on your personal choice.

Fruit Cake

The traditional Christmas fruit cake is made with candied fruit, nuts, spices and some spirits (totally depends on personal preference). It’s customary for a Christmas celebration and not a complex recipe.

Banana Cake

Last on the list but surely not in flavour is Banana cake. As the name suggests, it’s made with the goodness of banana with an underlying taste of vanilla extract.

