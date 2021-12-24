Christmas 2021: From Bling to Classic Red, Here’s Your Ultimate Style Guide For Christmas

One of the coolest things about December is getting dressed up and going to various holiday events (That is if you enjoy parties). With customary celebrations being cancelled last year, many of us are seizing the opportunity this month to join with friends, family, colleagues, and other loved ones and rejoice again in a long time. And if we’re going to enjoy the holiday season with real-life pals in a real-life fancy setting, we’ll need sequin gowns, six-inch heels, glittery clutch bags, frills, lace, and more. If your old party outfits are in desperate need of an overhaul, we’re here to assist.

Classic is timeless

Despite the popularity of Christmas sweater parties these days, a traditional Christmas sweater remains timeless. When shuffling your closet, it is certain that you may find a classic red knit sweater, pair it with basic black tights or an accordion green or black mini skirt with some chunky boots and you are ready to rock Christmas eve.

Holiday glitz

Remember that this is the season for glitter when dazzling lights are strung across your area! When deciding what to wear for Christmas, glitter and metallics are an on-trend way to show off your flair. Choose silver palazzo or trousers and match them with a white top. For a pop of colour, add a blue or red stiletto to the fashion game.

Santa’s Favorite Accessory

Once you get dressed in your Christmas photo outfit, reach for Santa’s favourite accessory—his classic red and white hat! This will add a playful touch to your photos and look great on your personalized Christmas card.

Hue of Red

Don’t allow yourself to become overwhelmed when it comes to picking what to dress for Christmas photographs or parties. Don’t shy away from putting on that solid all red outfit paired with neutral accessories. For extra glam choose a velvet material or go for bling, it is always just right for the holiday season.

The Golden Rule: Dress in Layers

Winter weather can make you unsure of what to wear to social gatherings and family gatherings, no matter how well you plan. Dressing for a frosty party only to be sweating inside is no fun.

Our recommendation for your holiday party is to layer up so that you can remove items as needed.

