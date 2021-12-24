Christmas 2021: Here's How to Celebrate the Festival While Also Taking Care of Your Health During Pandemic

Christmas 2021: Christmas is round the corner. And that’s reason enough to be excited about despite the pandemic. As soon as the pandemic hit, it changed the definition of ‘normal’ for everyone. In the new normal world, be it any festival, or family get-to-together or anything to do with socializing, safety and precautions have become the first and foremost priority. Christmas has always been a time of cheer and merriment. Do not not dampen our festive spirit thinking about the covid-19, and instead prepare to welcome the season of joy, cheerfully.

As the joyous occasion approaches, here’s looking at some of the ways you can celebrate Christmas amid Covid-19:

Cookie swap

A fantastic way to keep your Christmas spirit high is by getting involved in socially distant cookie swap. Swapping sweets has been a fun-filled, beloved holiday tradition in many families. Simply send your desserts or cookies at the doorstep of your friends, neighbors or family members maintaining no-contact delivery, while they do the same with you. This would be a great way to enjoy a variety of cookies this Christmas.

Secret Santa

There is nothing like exchanging surprise gifts during Christmas. Be a Santa for your dear ones and participate in the online Secret Santa event.

House party

In case you want to go all out and spread the Christmassy vibe in a bigger way, host a small Christmas celebration. For this, find out the covid infection rate in your area. Put out the notes reminding guests to wear masks, and wash and sanitize hands frequently. Limit the number of guests to your party. Keep your windows open for ventilation. If possible, host the party in a spacious, open area like the terrace garden, lawn, and backyard of your house.

Virtual party

The option of a virtual party, video calls with your near and dear ones is always open. You can cook a yummy meal at home and have it during a video call with your friends or relatives.

Deck up your Christmas tree

Engage yourself or your kids in some DIY crafts and decorate your house, Christmas tree, for a magical evening with gifts, and lights. Prepare a Christmas playlist and turn on your favorite movie to watch with your family.

