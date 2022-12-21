Christmas 2022: 3 Cute Christmas Party Hairstyles That You Must-Try

It’s Christmas and everything from your wardrobe to your hairstyles, needs a revamp. After all hairstyles on Christmas can’t be your weekday messy bun, it need a little more pizzazz. Though we can’t pack your gifts or help you prepare that dessert but we can certainly help you cross holiday hairstyle off your to-do list.

From intricate hair styles to bouncy blow dry, festive season hair has to be glossy and glamorous. Beautiful clips, pearl embellishments, ponytail bands – these are great ways to elevate any hairdo.

We know in your busy schedules, going to the salon is a big-no. But the good news is that you don’t have to visit a salon to nail top Christmas hairstyles, we have all your hairstyle inspiration covered. Eager to know what styles scream, “It’s Christmaaas"? Let’s find out

Ponytails with a bow

Ponytails are practical and give a sleek party look. Ensure you put a lot of hair gel to make it smooth before sweeping it back and securing it on the crown. It’s Christmas so finish it off with an elegant red velvet ribbon. If celebrating a green Christmas this year, don’t spend on expensive Christmas hair accessories, instead grab a bow from a gift pack.

Also Read: Christmas Movies 2022: 7 Classic Christmas Movies and Shows Of All Time

Use a fancy hair clip

Turn heads with a swept-over and pinned back style. Create a deep side parting using a tail comb then pull one side back behind your ear securing it with a metallic slide or bejeweled clip or just a pearl clip.

Check the video here:

Embellished braids

Twin braids fastened into a ponytail screams Christmas but you can pile on the festive feels with beautiful accessories like hair rings or fake cherries.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here