Christmas 2022: 5 Mouth-watering Snacks to Spice Up Your Xmas Eve

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: People all over the world are busy with Christmas preparations. Food is one thing that adds festive fervour and makes one’s heart flutter. Are you still thinking of what to prepare for this holiday?

To help take some of the anxiety off your plate, we’ve gathered five best traditional dishes you could serve your loved ones this Christmas. Vegetarian or non-vegetarian, this menu will appeal to all. Scroll below to know more.

Plum cake

Plum Cake is a very popular sweet dish that adds more sweetness to the Christmas festival. Along with plums, a lot of dry fruits are also used to enhance the flavour of this cake. Although you can make plum cake anytime, Christmas is the best time to serve this to your guests.

Key Ingredients: Sugar, Butter, Almonds, Eggs, Flour, Mix Dry Fruits, Vanilla Essence

Eggnog

This is a special Christmas drink made using milk, cream and eggs. The flavour of cinnamon and nutmeg in it enhances its taste even more. You can consume this beverage cold or hot as per your choice.

Key Ingredients: 2eggs, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2vanilla extract, divided ground nutmeg, 2 cups whipping cream,2 cups milk, ¾ cup brandy, chilled, ⅓ cup spiced rum

Christmas cookies

Christmas cookies are made of flour, butter and sugar and are very much liked by children as well as adults. You can prepare cookies and use them to return gifts to your guests this Christmas. Coconut, almond and choco chip cookies are some of the dishes you can prepare.

Key Ingredients: Butter, Castor sugar, Egg - 1(optional), Flour - 150 grams, Vanilla essence - 1 tsp, Baking soda 1/2

Roasted Chicken

Christmas dinner is incomplete without a meat recipe. Although it is a traditional turkey Christmas dinner, those who do not like this stuffy style can make roasted chicken.

Mince pie

A combination of chocolate, cream, nuts, raisins, jam and jelly, makes this dessert an all-time favourite. Add Mince pie to your Christmas menu and win the hearts of your loved ones.

