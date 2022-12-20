CHANGE LANGUAGE
Christmas 2022: 5 Ways to Make This Holiday Magical at Home with Family and Friends
Christmas 2022: 5 Ways to Make This Holiday Magical at Home with Family and Friends

December 20, 2022

Christmas 2022: Besides the feast and gatherings, there are multiple ways to celebrate Christmas Eve at home. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Christmas 2022: It's the time of the year when the whole family comes together and celebrates this beautiful winter holiday

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Christmas is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to enjoy a good, joyful, and cheerful celebration with your loved ones. It’s the time of the year when the whole family comes together and celebrates this beautiful winter holiday. You can enjoy a perfect Christmas with your loved ones at home in numerous ways.

The best way to celebrate Christmas at home is to put the Christmas tree in the living room and decorate it together. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

And for that, you have to start with Christmas eve. It has to be special. Besides the feast and gatherings, there are multiple ways to celebrate Christmas Eve at home. Let’s learn about them here:

  1. Put the Christmas tree and decorate it with your family
    The best way to celebrate Christmas at home is to put the Christmas tree in the living room and decorate it together. You can decorate the tree with your favourite ornaments, Christmas balls, stars, glitters, and a small trinket. It’s an age-old tradition that always remains evergreen.
  2. Start a new family traditions
    This year on Christmas eve, try something new and set a new family tradition, like ordering matching PJs, filling up a gratitude jar or an advent calendar. Starting family traditions is a great way of refreshing the family bond.
  3. Try non-traditional Dinner
    It isn’t mandatory to cook the same old traditional Christmas dessert every year. You can serve a non-traditional dinner, including all your favourites if you want, especially if you are hosting a small gathering. No matter what you do and eat, the important thing should be the whole family coming together and having a good time.
  4. Make Christmas cards
    Plan a fun activity with your family for Christmas eve to spend the evening excitingly. For instance, make Christmas cards together, which you can send to friends and family during the next day’s festivities. It’s a perfect way to give a personalised touch to your gifts.
  5. Prepare a care package together
    Prepare care packages for your loved one with your family to give the next day as presents. It’s a great family bonding activity that also saves you the time to buy things for everyone for Christmas.

Lifestyle Desk
