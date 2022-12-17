Christmas 2022: 7 Easy Christmas Recipes

Christmas decorations, party invitations, cake-mixing ceremonies, gifts and Christmas films – the vibe is festive and happy. Desserts form an integral part of the celebrations. We have dug out some popular traditional Christmas easy dessert recipes for you.

Chocolate and Almond Rum Ball by Chef Manish Mehrotra

Ingredients

Chocolate sponge eggless 250 gm

Dark chocolate (55% -70%) 100 gm

Single cream(20-25%fat) 150 ml

Almonds 100 gms

Castor sugar 100 gms

Instant coffee powder 10 gms

Dark rum 15 ml

Method:

Heat cream in a pan, give it a boil and remove from heat. Add the chocolate and keep aside till slightly cool and then mix well.

Toast the almonds in the oven at 180 degree Celsius for 8-10 mins. Roughly chop the almonds.

Heat castor sugar in a pan and caramelise, add the roughly chopped almonds and remove the nougat on to a parchment paper. Crush the nougat with a rolling pin till slightly coarse.

In a mixing bowl crumb the chocolate sponge till breadcrumb consistency, add half the chocolate ganache, instant coffee powder dissolved in a teaspoon of water, rum, and mix with hands till the mixture is even in consistency.

Now add 2/3 of the crushed almond nougat into the mix and form in to small round balls (35-40 gm) and refrigerate.

Once slightly set, coat the rum balls with the remaining chocolate ganache.

Garnish with almond nougat and serve

Spiced Almond Banana Jaggery Cake by Chef Manish Mehrotra

Ingredients

Butter, unsalted 1/2 cup

Jaggery powder 1/2 cup

Cinnamon, ground 1 ½ tsp

Nutmeg, ground 1/4 tsp

Almonds, sliced 1/2 cup

Sugar 3/4 cup

Eggs, large 3 no

Orange zest 2 tsp

Banana, ripped & mashed 1 1/4 cups

All-purpose flour 3 cups

Baking powder 1 1/2 tsp

Baking soda 1 tsp

Salt 1/2 tsp

Buttermilk 2/3 cup

Method:

Melt 1/4 cup of the butter. Pour 2 tablespoons of the melted butter into an 8-cup pan; brush the butter over pan sides and bottom. Mix together the jaggery, cinnamon, nutmeg, and almonds. Sprinkle bottom of pan with half the jaggery mixture; combine the remaining mixture with the remaining melted butter; set aside.

In a large bowl, beat remaining 1/4 cup butter with granulated sugar until blended. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, until blended. Beat in mashed banana.

Mix all-purpose, baking powder, soda, and salt. Add to banana mixture along with the buttermilk; stir until well blended.

Pour half the batter into prepared pan. Spoon remaining jaggery sugar mixture evenly over top; cover with remaining batter.

Bake in a 180° oven until a long wood skewer inserted into the thickest part of the cake comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Cool the cake on a rack about 5 minutes, then invert cake onto a serving plate. Serve the cake warm or cool.

Also Read: A Fashion Soirée Hosted By Designer Manish Malhotra In Delhi

Gingerbread cookies by Chef Chandan Singh, Pastry Chef, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida

Ingredients

Refined flour 1000 gm

Cocoa powder 60 gm

Honey 500 gm

Ginger powder 20 gm

Cinnamon powder 10 gm

Cardamom powder 45 gm

Clove powder 5 gm

Method:

In a bowl, add refined flour, cocoa powder, ginger powder, cinnamon powder, cardamom powder, clove powder and honey. Mix all the ingredients well.

Gradually beat the flour mixture on low speed until it is mixed properly.

Next, divide the dough into two equal portions and press each dough balls into a thick flat disk. Wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 2 hours or for overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees once you are ready to bake the cookies.

Now, roll the dough on a lightly floured surface into 1/4 inch of thickness. Cut the cookies into your desired shapes, using a cookie cutter and place them on the baking sheet.

Bake the cookies for approximately 10 minutes. Once done, remove from the oven and cool completely.

Decorate the cookies as per your choice and enjoy.

Traditional Christmas Plum Cake by Chef Chandan Singh, Pastry Chef, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida

Ingredients

Butter 1000 gm

Sugar 600 gm

Egg whole 18 gm

Refined flour 600 gm

Raisin 500 gm

Orange peel 200 gm

Prunes 200 ml

Black current 200 ml

Cashewnut 200 gm

Dry cherry 300 gm

XXX Rum 1100 ml

Cardamom powder 15 gm

Cinnamon powder 25 gm

Nutmeg powder 10 gm

Clove powder 10 gm

1 tbsp baking powder

Method

First, soak all the dry fruits in brandy or rum.

In the next step take butter in a mixing bowl, add sugar and eggs. Beat the mixture well till it’s fluffy and creamy in texture. Add orange zest.

Now add refined flour, baking powder and all the spice powders in the egg mixture. Whisk thoroughly.

Add the soaked dry fruits and give a good mix

Now transfer the cake mixture to a greased pan and bake at 170 degrees for around 45-50 min.

Once done, remove from the oven. Cool completely and decorate with your Christmas decorations.

Apple Salad With Walnut, Cranberries and Pomegranate by Chef Larry Paul, Corporate Chef, British Brewing Company

Ingredients

Apple ½

Lemon Juice ½

Green Lettuce 120 gms

Red Onion ¼

Dried Cranberries 25 gms

Feta Cheese/Goat Cheese 2 tbsp

Butter 30gms

Walnut 100gms

White Sugar 40gms

Pomegranate 10gms

For Dressing

Apple Cider Vinegar 2 tbsp

Olive Oil 4tbsp

Djon Mustard 1.5 tsp

Sugar 1.5 tsp

Salt ½ tsp

Method

Heat butter in a pan once its melted add in the sugar and let the sugar 40 gms melt once its melted add in the walnuts and mix well to coat over slow flame .Once coated remove from flame and spread over a plate for it to cool. Once cooled take half of the portion and roughly chop leaving the remaining intact.

Cut thin slice of the apple and squeeze the lemon over it so that it does not discolor also cut the onions in to thin slice.

Simultaneously put the berries in a bowl and pour in hot water and leave it to absorb for 10 min post which drain off the water.

For the dressing add all dressing ingredients together and beat or shake well.

PROCEDURE FOR BUILDING THE SALAD:-

In a Bowl add in the washed and clean lettuce add in half the amount of whole walnut half the apple and all the onion .

Drizzle over it half the dressing and fold all together well.

Portion it in to a salad bowl and top it with remaining apple slice chopped walnut and drizzle the remaining dressing.

Finish it off with feta cheese or Goat cheese as preferred and the pomegranate.

Tomato and Almond Chocolate Cake by Red Gold Tomatoes From Europe

Ingredients

200g Red Gold tomatoes from Europe (canned whole peeled tomatoes, crushed

with a fork)

150g of cake flour

190g sugar

1 egg

25g of powdered bitter cacao

25g chocolate drops

3 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp sliced almonds

120 ml corn oil

1 pinch of ginger

1 pinch of cinnamon

butter, to grease the cake tin

Method

Put the sugar and egg in a bowl and beat well.

Add the tomatoes and oil and combine.

Sieve the flour with the baking powder and cacao and then add all the other ingredients except the chocolate drops and spices, mixing until you get a smooth cream, then add the chocolate drops, cinnamon, and ginger.

Pout the cake mix into a greased 8-inch square cake tin, sprinkle the sliced almonds on top, and bake in a fan-assisted oven at 170C for about 30 minutes.

Tomato Pudding by Red Gold Tomatoes From Europe

Ingredients

500g Red Gold tomatoes from Europe (canned whole peeled tomatoes)

225g pumpkin

150g sugar

90g fresh sweet cream

cinnamon

A few sliced almonds to decorate the pudding

Method

Put the sugar to melt in a pan, when it is melted add the pumpkin cut into small pieces and let it soften.

In the meantime, dice the tomatoes. When the sugar and pumpkin are well-combined, add the tomatoes and cook, then add the cream and cinnamon. Let the mixture reduce (all the liquid will evaporate), turn off the heat, and leave to cool. Put the pudding in the refrigerator and serve when cold. Decorate with sliced almonds.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here