Christmas 2022: 8 Best Places For The Most Delicious Christmas Feast In Delhi-NCR

The countdown to Christmas and New Year’s seem much more normal this year. The proof lies in the return of restaurants’ Christmas Eve and New Year’s dine-in options.

Between shopping for gifts, decorating, making brownies, and watching Christmas movies, there’s a whole lot to do at Christmas. If you want to step outside on Christmas eve to soak up the merry vibe, we have rounded up restaurants that plan to ensure you have a great time. Make reservations soon though, so you don’t miss out.

Sana di ge, Delhi

Sana di ge Delhi is all set to begin Christmas celebrations with scrumptious delightful coastal food for its patrons. The vegetarian menu will include choice selections like Paneer Ghee Roast, Lotus Stem Kalimirch, Baby Corn Butter Pepper Garlic, Drumstick Rasa, Mushroom Sukka, Phalguni Subzi (finely chopped fresh vegetables in Indian spices and cream), Dal Makhani, assorted breads, Subj Biryani with raita.

The non-vegetarian set menu contains delicacies is meant to give your palate a foodgasm. Embark on a gastronomical journey with Prawn Chilly Fry, Fish Rawa Fry, Chicken Ghee roast, Densi rasa, Prawn Sukka, Anjal Curry (Seer Fish simmered in Mangalorean spices and coconut milk), Gosht Nalli Rogan Josh (Lamb shanks cooked in bone marrow gravy and whole spices). Satiate your sweet tooth with blissfully delicious desserts such as Elaneer Payasam (a soulful combination of coconut cream and fresh tender coconut pulp), Gajar ka Halwa and plum cake in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian selection.

Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Celebrate the goodness of this festival with your friends and family. Enjoy the Christmas themed decor and dwell in the traditional food recipes like Plum pudding, Turkey, Christmas Stollen and Mulled Wine for an immersive dining experience. Fulfil your appetite from 24th-25th December with happiness and savour as Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity presents an array of cuisines from across the world through its delectable f&b offerings. Set afloat your Christmas eve with Indian and European flavours by indulging in dinner at Food Exchange at Novotel New Delhi Aerocity. Sit immersed in festive spirits with a live band, candles, candies and Christmas tree, enjoying a delicious meal at Farmer’s Basket at Pluck with the sparkling and the endless indulgence buffet. The ultimate destination for celebrations is all primed to present a memorable Christmas at Honk with its live barbeques, an unlimited dimsums lunch and musical entertainment, giving its visitors the perfect celebratory ambience.

Monkey Bar

Yes! It’s that time of the year once again, when the yuletide spirit is in the air and you don’t need an excuse to party and have a great time! That’s exactly why, the festivities start early at India’s favourite gastropub Monkey Bar and continue across an entire fortnight, filled with fun boozy concoctions, foot thumping music, special themed evenings, dessert giveaways and a whole lot of fun! On the cards – Stirry Nights: Christmas Edition- a night of carols followed by special performances by local bands; the Ugly Sweater Party which is exactly as it sounds, Ho! Ho! Glow – a one of its kind glow in the dark Neon Party, Merry Little Christmas Drunch – a noon-downer with a fun party vibe and the incredibly boozy Monkey’s Tipsy Christmas cocktail menu with the best cocktails to get you into the holiday spirit.

BrewDog, Gurugram

Christmas is all about celebration, indulgence, feasting, and fun! And what better way to do this than Brewdog’s Christmas special cocktails. Enjoy the yuletide spirit with boozy concoctions, epic beers and groovy music. Get a taste of the best of winter cocktails from Hot Toddy to Mulled Wine, from Campfire Espresso Martini to Monday Blues, the pub has set the spirits right for Christmas. The bar welcomes you and your furry friends with a red and white theme decor and a resident DJ playing on Christmas eve. The celebrations continue the next day with a live piano music performance by Ashish Tony. So gather your crew and head to BrewDog Gurugram for the best Christmas party place this season.

Miss Margarita

Revel in the festive season with Miss Margarita’s Christmas Fiesta for a 12 day celebration with exciting new offers each day. Enjoy the merriment of this holiday season with getting a free Margarita, wearing a Sombrero or any order above 5k. Get free shots on a booking for table of 5 or free churros on any order of Guac Ala Grande. Bring a Mexican vibe to your Christmas celebrations with fun and exciting games like ‘Find the Cacti’ to get your free shots or a flat 15% discount on all classic margaritas and tacos to help you make the most of the festivities.

OMO : Soul Food Community

Catering to a woke palate that demands healthy, vegetarian food made with freshest and seasonal produce, OMO - Soul Food Community Cafe in Galleria Market, Gurugram, is deliciously avant-garde. Keeping the theme of Christmas in mind in regards to plating and dishes, the dessert is a traditional plum cake with a secret twist. The techniques being used are refined yet traditional at the same time. Even the ingredients being used are seasonal and usual like Kachai lemon, Verbena flower, Pumpkin leaves, White Pumpkin, Hempseeds etc.

One8 Commune

When the season calls for it, you know what’s perfect for those mornings when the warmth of your bed feels too good to leave? ‘A late breakfast’ is the answer. Celebrate sunny winter Sundays with one8 Commune’s “Sunday Brunch Club", a sensory overload of hand-picked dishes that serves um a range of both sweet and savoury, specially curated by Chef Pawan Bisht. Adding to the festive season, Christmas is just around the corner and we have just the place for you to enjoy the cozy vibes, cute decor and scrumptious brunch with curated cocktails! Treat yourself to a booze-fuelled brunch with a range of exquisitely crafted cocktails infused with assorted spices and syrups to pair with bites from buttery-rich Avocado Tartare to the crowd’s favourite Pepperoni Pizza. For our sweet tooth, there’s a heavenly selection of desserts curated by La Dolça, which are BTW on the house as a part of our brunch ritual.

Café De Flora

At Cafe De Flora, we believe that Christmas is the perfect time to gather with loved ones and enjoy a delicious meal together. From Rum Cake and Hot Chocolate to Grilled Chicken & Cottage Cheese, our Christmas brunch has something for everyone to enjoy. They have also added some special touches, like mistletoe and holly decorations, to create a truly festive atmosphere and give you the best Paris vibe in Delhi. Come join us at Cafe De Flora and celebrate the season with a memorable Christmas brunch.

