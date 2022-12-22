CHANGE LANGUAGE
Christmas 2022: Beautiful Ancient Churches In India You Must Visit This Christmas; See Photos
2-MIN READ

Christmas 2022: Beautiful Ancient Churches In India You Must Visit This Christmas; See Photos

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 08:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Many people consider trip to Goa as a pilgrimage to important religious sites, like the Basilica de Bom Jesus. (Image: Shutterstock)

Many people consider trip to Goa as a pilgrimage to important religious sites, like the Basilica de Bom Jesus. (Image: Shutterstock)

Christmas 2022: Because of the colonial culture, many beautiful churches were constructed in various parts of the country, for the people of the community to pray.

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: India was ruled by several communities over the years. The Dutch, the Portuguese, the French and the British — over the years several communities called India their home and apparently made a living here. Because of the colonial culture, many beautiful churches were constructed in various parts of the country, for the people of the community to pray. Later, the government of India took over the decision to maintain these churches, so they don’t lose their ethnicity. Here are a few churches in India that you must visit.

ALSO READ: Why is Christmas Celebrated on December 25? History, Significance and Traditions

Basilica of Bom Jesus, Goa

The construction of the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Goa started in 1594 and took several decades to complete. Situated in Goa, the church has baroque architecture and is around 400 years old. It has been declared as the World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Basilica of Bom Jesus, Goa (Image: Shutterstock)

All Saints Church, Coonoor

Built-in 1854, All Saints Church in Coonoor is known for its beautiful wooden interiors. The stained glass windows will take you back to the British colonial area and the building also had a dome-like structure surrounded by Pine trees. The church does not attract a lot of tourists, but it’s one of the most peaceful places to visit if you’re anywhere near Coonoor.

All Saints Church, Coonoor

Santa Cruz Basilica, Kochi

Santa Cruz Basilica in Kochi is one of the most beautiful Christian religious places in India. It is the second cathedral that was built by the Portuguese. It has the most beautiful painted images of Via Crucis of Christ. The church has certain visiting hours for tourists and visitors.

Santa Cruz Basilica, Kochi (Image: Shutterstock)

Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Pondicherry

Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Pondicherry is the most famous tourist attraction established in 1686. It is dedicated to St. Peters and initially served as a chapel. During the British invasion, this Cathedral was the only structure that survived.

Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Pondicherry (Image: Shutterstock)

Velankanni Church, Velankanni

One of the most beautiful churches in Tamil Nadu is the Velankanni Church in Velankanni. It is located on the shores of the Bay of Bengal and this city has been declared by the Pope.

Velankanni Church, Velankanni (Image: Shutterstock)

Devotees and tourists from across the globe visit the church to take a look at the majestic architecture.

first published:December 25, 2021, 08:53 IST
last updated:December 22, 2022, 08:54 IST
