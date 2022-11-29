Christmas 2022: Best Places In Goa To Celebrate The Festival Of Joy This Year

The festival of joy, aka Christmas, is just around the corner. In less than a month people will be delving into the fun and fervour of Christmas festivities - lighting up their houses, decorating trees, splurging on delicious fruit cakes, and spending time with their near and dear ones. But there are people who celebrate this festival in a different way. They pack their bags and embark on a trip with their friends and family to a bustling destination, having the time of their lives. For this, what better place than the vibrant island of Goa?

Here is a list of the best places you can visit in Goa to relish the Christmas vibe to its fullest.

Basilica of Bom Jesus:

The Basilica of Bom Jesus is one of the oldest churches in India. Every year on Christmas, the church hosts a holy Midnight Mass which is visited by thousands of people. Blend into the age-old tradition of the church as you soak in the beauty of the carols and hymns at night. People from various backgrounds attend the ceremony, which starts sharply at 10 pm.

Arambol Beach:

Among the numerous beaches in Goa, Arambol Beach is always bustling with energy and enthusiasm. During Christmas, this beach turns into a land of lights, as the sky is illuminated with the dazzling glow of fireworks. Enjoy the colourful play of crackers as you party till dawn at Arambol Beach, soaking in the exotic festivities.

Mandovi River:

Experience a magical Christmas night, as you take a serene cruise ride in the gleaming waters of the Mandovi river, shining with the reflection of the firecracker-lit night sky. You can arrange a private boat ride as well, either with your friends or beloved, having a couple of drinks, and soaking in the beautiful ambience.

Beach Shacks

Christmas in Goa is undoubtedly a wonderful time to deck up the numerous beach shacks on the island! No matter whichever beach you visit on this day, you’ll find yourself amid a wild crowd of people, tapping their feet to blaring music. The beach shacks will be illuminated in colours and lights, and the drowsy smell of barbeque will surely make your stomach growl. If you’re a party freak, you are bound to go crazy after watching the amount of energy on the beach shacks in Goa during Christmas.

