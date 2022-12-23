Christmas 2022: Top 10 Quotes About Jesus Christ

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: The most amazing holiday season of winter, Christmas, is just around the corner. It also ushers in the New Year 2023. The birth of Jesus Christ, which is celebrated on December 25 on Christmas Day, is marked with great pomp and show around the world.

Christmas is a holiday that occurs at a beautiful time of year and makes people’s lives happier and more hopeful. The day is all about gifts, food, vibrant colours, star decorations, Santa and the Christmas tree with lovely embellishments, which are the true identifiers of Christmas.

Christmas Eve midnight mass is a tradition that many people participate celebrate with joy. On this day, families also prepare a lavish Christmas feast. The celebration, which heralds the end of the year, stands for everything heartwarming, fortunate, and joyful.

Here are some encouraging and enlightening quotes about Jesus for you to read while we celebrate Christmas.

1. ‘We consider Christmas as the encounter, the great encounter, the historical encounter, the decisive encounter, between God and mankind. He who has faith knows this truly; let him rejoice’ -Pope Paul VI

2. ‘Once in our world, a stable had something in it that was bigger than our whole world’ -C.S. Lewis

3. ‘At this Christmas when Christ comes, will he find a warm heart? Mark the season of Advent by loving and serving others with God’s own love and concern’-Mother Teresa

4. ‘The Bible tells us that Jesus Christ came to do three things. He came to have my past forgiven, you get a purpose for living and a home in Heaven’ - Rick Warren

5. ‘And when the Lord Jesus has become your peace, remember, there is another thing: goodwill towards men. Do not try to keep Christmas without goodwill towards men’ -Charles Spurgeon

6. ‘Your identity is not wrapped up in how right you get it or how perfect you can posture yourself. But, your identity is wrapped up in the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ’ -Lecrae

7. ‘All the Christmas presents in the world are worth nothing without the presence of Christ’ -David Jeremiah

8. ‘True faith is focused in and on the Lord Jesus Christ and always leads to action’ - David A. Bednar

9. ‘I truly believe that if we keep telling the Christmas story, singing the Christmas songs, and living the Christmas spirit, we can bring joy and happiness and peace to this world’ -Norman Vincent Peale

10. ‘Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful’ -Norman Vincent Peale

