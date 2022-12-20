Christmas 2022: From Austria to Japan, Top Destinations to Visit This Winter

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Winter is here and the holiday season is at its peak. At the end of the year, we all want to jet off to our favourite destinations and have fun. The season has its own aura. You can travel to many places in India, but why don’t you try to explore some foreign destinations, this year? All you need is a passport and a visa for this unforgettable journey. Here we have compiled a list, which may help you in choosing a location for your vacation.

Austria

We can’t help but start with Austria. From the miraculous Christmas market to the horse drawn sledge, the place is all about making memories.

Japan

There is always something special about Japan during the festive season. Japan is a place where you can discover and explore the hidden beauty of winter. You can also try various sports activities.

Sweden

From soaking in the Sun to relishing your favourite cinnamon bun, Sweden is the gift you never asked for. Be it the cross-country skiing or the winter swimming tradition in iced-cold water, the country has a lot to feed your travel-hungry soul

London

A list of winter holidays is incomplete without this one. Everything about London is special. Be it the red telephone boots or the bus service, it is a place you would want to be to spread Christmas cheer.

Switzerland

Switzerland is another popular destination to plan your winter trip. The snow-capped mountains have been a hotspot among our Bollywood celebs. From Kareena Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, celebs in large number visit Gstaad to ring in the new year.

