Christmas 2022: How to Dress for a Xmas Party? A Fashionable Men's Guide
Christmas 2022: How to Dress for a Xmas Party? A Fashionable Men’s Guide

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 15:30 IST

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Dress up like Shah Rukh Khan or Arjun Kapoor for your Christmas party. (Images: Instagram)

Christmas 2022: Regardless of what’s on your festive calendar- whether you want to go formal, casual, semi-formal or relaxed, we have some great style ideas for you to dress up this Christmas

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: The most awaited festival of the year Christmas is here. For many, Christmas is a time of celebration, so why not reflect that in our closets as well? For men, picking Christmas outfits may seem a little overwhelming, but it’s super exciting.

Regardless of what’s on your festive calendar- whether you want to go formal, casual, semi-formal or relaxed, we have some great style ideas for you to dress up this Christmas.

Printed Cotton Pullover

To have a more joyful Christmas, you can dress up in a printed typography Christmas pullover with utter confidence. It’s perfect for Christmas house parties, plus these are super comfy. You can style it with black denim jeans, white sneakers, and accessories of your choice.

Cable-knit sweaters

If you want something simple, styling dark-wash jeans and a cable-knit sweater with suede chukkas works excellently. For a perfect Christmas vibe, you can layer a sweater over any collared shirt you like with a snowman or nutcracker vibe.

Black Tie outfit

(Representative image: Instagram)

Try a formal, black-tie men’s attire for any office party or formal event. It requires a tuxedo blazer, a formal shirt, and a black tie. For extra details, you can style a matching pocket square to complete your look.

Cosy Christmas outfit

If you are planning a cosy night at home on Christmas alongside a bonfire, styling a cosy pullover with plain trousers is a great choice. You can add a warm jacket to complete your look. For a more holiday vibe, you can wear a red or green pullover.

Faux Leather Jacket

(Representative image: Instagram)

Leather jackets go with all occasions. It gives out a classic modern vibe that fits around your body perfectly. You can style a brown faux leather jacket with a solid back t-shirt, blue denim jeans and a statement neckpiece.

