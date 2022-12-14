Christmas 2022: Merry Ways to Decorate Your Home for Christmas

What makes the festive season even better is the décor that it surrounds itself with. The dim Christmas lights, candy canes, wreaths, and the chill in the air – all make up for the festivities. Red and gold or green and silver have always been the classic Christmas colour schemes. The 80s saw the multi-coloured themes of tinsel trees, kaleidoscopic lights and 10 million colours put together. In today’s time, one wants to keep it subtle yet festive, which means one should ideally draw inspiration from their current home palette. “Your Christmas decoration ideas should be in sync with the rest of the interiors of your space. The golden rule is to stay true to your taste when it comes to the style of your festive interior,” says Paushika Gupta, Principal designer, Paushika Gupta Architecture + Design (PGA+D).h

Christmas is about experiences, the jewel tones, hues of green and red that fill up our space. It’s about optimizing what you possess and make the best of it. “One can never go wrong with scented candles, fresh flowers, a touch of gold in the surrounding and a whole lot of warmth. The addition of fresh white or red flowers to go with the theme of your space can work wonders,” adds Gupta.

White is evergreen. One can add hints of contrasting accessories to the space to bring in some more tonal drama. “Draw up some nested tables for keeping that glass of wine. Nested tables are a great approach to making a space comfortable and usable. A hint of metal imparts a glow to the space, be it brass finish accents or silver accents. Metals add a touch of luxury to any space, however, these need to be used sparingly,” opines Gupta.

Incorporate flowers like Dracena, Calla Lilly and Philodendron. especially known for their air-purifying and humidifying abilities, Ixora and Thunbergia for its antioxidative and antibacterial properties, Hibiscus, Acalypha and Crinum Lilly for their medicinal properties and soft yet colourful charm. “These plants come in a variety of shades of greens and reds, making it easy to spruce up for the festive season with elegant fairy lights, pinecones and other such Christmas décor. Planning your landscape to easily adapt to the festive season is imperative when moving into your dream home,” says Mayank Ruia CEO and founder MAIA Estates

Gupta feels winter time is about creating warm cosy surroundings for comfort and warmth. Adding throws to chairs and sofa settings is a must. Furry ones are not only comfortable but also add a sense of richness to the space. This could be colour on colour or one can add in a pop of colour to the surroundings in contrasting colours and make it brighter.

For Christmas season, symbolic reign deer décor pieces can be used, either on a dining setup or as a side table décor element. “Being able to spend time at home means indulging in activities with friends and family, this could include doing DIY candle stands with leftover wine bottles. Another great way to accessorize for the holiday season is to use candles,” feels Gupta.

Mood-setters to make the space cosy and warm include candles. They can also be therapeutic – one can get them in a variety of fragrances. Console tops or dining table tops can be decorated with a cluster of candles and lamps.

Christmas is the season of joy, love, sharing and gifting. And what better way to surprise your loved ones with special memories to embark upon this holiday season. “The aromas of vanilla and apple-cinnamon ignite warm memories and togetherness. Fragrance is an essential part of every occasion as it creates a sense of nostalgia and sets the mood to savor the festivities,” says Kiran Ranga, Master Perfume Creator, Managing Director, Ripple Fragrances.

It’s the season to be jolly in the comfort of your home with your loved ones. Make sure you make it festive and happy.

